Black Friday 2022: Roku Streaming Devices and Soundbars are on Sale at Amazon — Save Up to Half

Looking for a new streaming device? Amazon has got you covered with deep discounts on all sorts of Roku streamers.

Right now, you can score up to half off of select Roku devices and soundbars at Amazon, with prices starting at $18.

Roku boasts the most streaming channels of any platform, with more than 30,000 downloadable channels from the Roku Channel Store. Even the free Roku Channel itself features hundreds of ad-supported movies and TV shows, as well as more than 200 live channels.

Save up to half on select Roku streaming devices and soundbars for Black Friday Getty Images

Meanwhile, Roku is one of the best, if not the best, platform for all things video and music streaming with fast access to popular channels, including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock, Spotify, Pandora, and much more.

Scroll down for the Roku devices on sale, below:

Roku Express



Roku Express, $18 (was $30) Amazon

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $18 (all-time lowest price ever)

The Roku Express is on sale for just $18, or $12 off at Amazon. This is the tech company's entry-level streaming device that gets you quick access to streaming channels, such as Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and more, for less. It's ideal for a kid's room, guest room, or secondary TV in your home.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K



Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $25 (was $50) Amazon

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $25 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $25 (was $50) at Amazon, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K comes with the Roku Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and easy voice search. It even supports private listening via the Roku mobile app.

Roku Premiere

Roku Premiere, $27.50 (was $40) Amazon

Regular price: $40

$40 Sale price: $27.50

Want video streaming on the cheap? The Roku Premiere is also on sale for $27.50, or $12.50 off, at Amazon. When connected to a 4K TV, it streams movies and TV shows in glorious 4K Ultra HD. It offers some of the best streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and more, while it also streams video faster and smoother than Roku's entry-level model with a longer Wi-Fi range.

Roku Ultra



Roku Ultra, $70 (was $100) Amazon

Regular price: $100

$100 Sale price: $70 (all-time lowest price ever)

The Roku Ultra, which is on sale for $70, or $30 off at Amazon, is the tech company's most powerful streaming device for better quality and more consistent 4K video streaming. It even has a Ethernet port on its back, so you can plug into the internet, directly. The streaming device offers popular streaming channels, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and more.

Roku Streambar

Roku Streambar, $80 (was $130) Amazon

Regular price: $130

$130 Sale price: $80 (all-time lowest price ever)

Want a streaming device? Want a soundbar? The Roku Streambar -- which is on sale for $80, or $50 off, at Amazon -- is both! Not only does this hybrid have access to your favorite streaming channels, including Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, Spotify, and more, but it also beefs up your home audio -- thanks to Dolby Audio inside.

Not bad for nearly 40 percent off, which is the deepest discount we've ever seen on this streaming soundbar.

