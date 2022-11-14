Some of the best early Black Friday deals are on Amazon's own products. For TV fans, that means now is the time to upgrade to a new Fire TV streaming device.

Right now, you can save half off on all sorts of Fire TV Stick models starting at just $15 at Amazon. Here's the rundown: The most affordable option for video streaming is the Fire TV Stick Lite, but Amazon also has a number of other streamers discounted -- including the Fire TV 4K, Fire TV Max, Fire TV Cube, and much more.

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free two-day shipping (sometimes even free one-day shipping) included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including discounts at Whole Foods Market; access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming; exclusive deals; and much more.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, $15 (was $30) Amazon

On sale for $15 (was $30), the Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to add video streaming to your TV. It might be small, but it's mighty, thanks to the speedy Fire TV OS and Amazon Appstore for quick access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, of course Prime Video, and much more.

It even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and voice search. Just ask and Alexa will do the rest.

