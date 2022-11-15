Black Friday 2022: Apple TV 4K is on Sale For Its All-Time Lowest Price Ever — Starting at $99

Apple fans rejoice! Amazon has an amazing limited-time deal on the Apple TV 4K for Black Friday.

While there are plenty of 4K streaming devices out there, the Apple TV 4K (2021) is one of the best ones available -- especially that it's on sale for its all-time lowest price ever. Right now, you can score up to 45 percent off the Apple TV 4K -- starting at $99.

Apple TV 4K (2021) is on sale for up to 45 percent off at Amazon. Getty Images

Apple TV 4K (32GB)

Regular price: $179

$179 Sale price: $99 (all-time lowest price ever)

The entry-level Apple TV 4K (32GB) -- which is on sale for $99, or 45 percent off, at Amazon -- features the tech company's tvOS with Dolby Atmos for immersive and rich audio and Dolby Vision for sharp and clear picture quality support, as well as quick access to popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and many more. It also comes with access to Apple services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Fitness+, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade.

Apple TV 4K (64GB)

Regular price: $199

$199 Sale price: $120

Want more space? Amazon also has the Apple TV 4K (64GB) on sale for $120, or $75 off its list price -- that's a 40 percent savings. This model does everything the entry-level one does, except it comes with 64GB of on-board storage to download more apps, more movie rentals and purchases, and more photos.

