If you're observing Father's Day this year — whether you're a dad yourself or you're looking for something to do with your dad — you might be at a loss for how to celebrate. Maybe for you, Father's Day is a busy holiday best spent outdoors, or it's a relaxing day to let the dad in your life do whatever he wants. If you need some help in the entertainment department, there are plenty of networks that have you covered with TV and movie marathons on Sunday, June 21.

"Dad" is sort of like its own genre, and if you're looking for the perfect thing to binge, we've got you covered. If you're hoping to spend the day with great (or, let's face it, not so great) TV dads, there are marathons of Succession, black-ish, and The Simpsons to check out, or maybe a mini Marvel double feature with Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther is what will unite the family around the TV. There are also reality shows, food shows, and a ton of beloved movies to watch. Whatever you're feeling, there's something here for every kind of dad.

Here's a rundown of what marathons you'll be able to catch this Father's Day, Sunday, June 21 (all times are ET).

South Park (12 a.m. - 5 a.m., Comedy Central)

Storage Wars (12 a.m. - 5 a.m., FYI)

NCIS: New Orleans (4 a.m. - 1 p.m., TNT)

Parks and Recreation (4 a.m. - 3 p.m., E!)

Martin (5 a.m. - 1 p.m., VH1)

The Golden Girls (6 a.m. - 5 p.m., TV Land)

Ridiculousness (6 a.m. - 12 a.m., MTV)

The Simpsons (7 a.m. - 8 p.m., FXX)

Ocean's Eleven (8 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., AMC)

The Office (8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Comedy Central)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9 a.m. - 9 p.m., USA)

The Bourne Identity (9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., WGNA)

The Chi (9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Showtime)

Succession (10:30 a.m. - 8:45 p.m., HBO2)

Ocean's Twelve (10:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., AMC)

The Bourne Supremacy (11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., WGNA)

Thor: Ragnarok (11:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., TBS)

black-ish (12 p.m. - 5 p.m., BET)

The Bourne Ultimatum (1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., WGNA)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (2 p.m. - 9 p.m., Food Network)

Black Panther (2:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m., TBS)

Jurassic Park (3 p.m. - 6 p.m., E!)

Chrisley Knows Best (3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bravo)

Impractical Jokers (3 p.m. - 12 a.m., truTV)

Everybody Loves Raymond (5 p.m. - 9 p.m., TV Land)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (6 p.m. - 9 p.m., E!)

John Wick (7 p.m. - 9 p.m., SYFY)

Jurassic Park III (9 p.m. - 11 p.m., E!)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (9 p.m. - 11:30 p.m., SYFY)