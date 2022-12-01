Streaming services are getting really expensive these days. However, there are some very good deep discounts out there, so you don't have to break the bank just to watch your favorite movies and TV shows.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming services, including Paramount+, Sling TV, Starz, Showtime, and more. If you're looking to give the gift of streaming hit movies, TV shows, and originals to a loved one (or for yourself), then today is your lucky day.

Watch your favorite streaming services for way, way less Getty Images

Many of these deals are for new and returning subscribers, so just about anyone can save.

Scroll down and sign up for a new streaming service.

Paramount Plus

Get one month of Paramount+ for free Getty Images

Regular price: Up to $100/yr.

Up to $100/yr. Sale price: Starting at $25/yr. for one year with promo code ALLYEAR

You can get half off of Paramount+ annual plan with promo code ALLYEAR at checkout. And as a bonus, you'll get a free one-week trial before the promo actually starts. This deal is only for new or returning subscribers, so just about anyone can take advantage.

Here's how it works: Go to paramountplus.com, click "redeem" on the homepage, then "continue," then pick an annual plan (either the ad-supported Essential plan for $50/yr. or ad-free Premium plan for $100/yr.), then sign in with your existing account or create a new one, then enter the promo code ALLYEAR just before subscribing, and that's it. The price will drop to half off for one year of service.

Showtime

Get Showtime for nearly 75 percent off for six months. Getty Images

Regular price: $11/mo.

$11/mo. Sale price: sign up for a 30-day free trial and then get $4/mo. for six months

Want to watch hit originals like Yellowjackets, American Gigalo, I Love That For You, and others? You can sign up for Showtime and get a 30-day free trial and then get the service for just $4/mo. for six months afterwards -- that's nearly 75 percent off its usual price.

Sling TV

Sling TV Getty Images

Regular price: Up to $55/mo.

Up to $55/mo. Sale price: Starting at $30/mo., plus get a free Fire TV Stick Lite

Right now, you can score $10 off of your first month with Sling TV and get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (a $30 value) -- that's $40 in savings. Here's how it works: You can get one month of Sling Blue or Sling Orange for $30 (a $40 value), or you can get Sling Orange & Blue for $45 (a $55 value).

And as a bonus: Sling TV is throwing in one month of Hallmark Movies Now for free -- that's an additional $6/mo. in savings. Just go to "Add-on Services" after you select your base service and pick the network at no additional cost.

Starz



Starz Getty Images

Regular price: $9/mo.

$9/mo. Sale price: $5/mo. for three months

You can sign up for Starz for just $5/mo. for three months -- that's about a 45 percent savings. When you sign up, you can watch your favorite Starz originals -- including Becoming Elizabeth, Outlander, The Serpent Queen, and more -- with access to live Starz channels, such as Starz, Starz Comedy, Starz Edge, Starz Action, Starz Cinema, Starz in Black, and Starz Kids & Family.

DIRECTV STREAM

Save $30 on DIRECTV STREAM over three months Getty Images

Regular price: Up to $150/mo.

Up to $150/mo. Sale price: Starting at $60/mo

New DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can get $10/mo. off their first three months of service -- $30 off in total. Prices start at $70/mo. for the Entertainment package and goes all the way up to $150/mo. for the Premier package, which comes with access to HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, and more.

After the three months is up, prices go back up to the original price for whichever package you selected. But you can also cancel just before the fourth month begins.

Curiosity Stream

Curiosity Stream for just $1/mo. for one year? Yes, please! Getty Images

Regular price: $20/yr.

$20/yr. Sale price: $1/mo. for 12 months

Right now, "edutainment" streaming service Curiosity Stream slashed the price of their annual subscription from $20/yr. to $12/yr. -- this is a 40 percent savings and breaks down to just $1/mo. for 12 months.

Curiosity Stream is the home of awards-worthy short- and long-form documentaries covering a wide range of topics, including science, technology, nature, crime, travel, adventure, history, and much more. The service even includes documentaries narrated by top celebrities, such as Samuel L. Jackson, Kristen Bell, Shaquille O'Neal, Nick Offerman, Queen Latifah, and others.

Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.