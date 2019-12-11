Now Playing 8 Classic Movie Moments To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

Although there are tons of other networks and streaming services now trying to step on Hallmark's toes and deliver holiday cheer this winter, the network that has been pumping out festive films and bringing smiles to our faces for years still takes the crown when it comes to Christmas content.

The network's annual Countdown to Christmas series is now in full swing, with a bunch of your teen crushes starring in this year's film sleigh slate, and there are a few films in particular that seem to deserve prime placement on our nice list.

Here are some of this year's Hallmark Christmas (and Hanukkah!) movies that we think are the must-sees of the season (all times are Eastern).

1. Write Before Christmas

Watch it: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. / Thursday Dec. 19 at 8 a.m. / Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10:03 p.m. / Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 9:30 p.m. / Thursday, Jan. 2 at 12 p.m / Saturday, Jan 4 at 7 p.m.

Chad Michael Murray and Torrey DeVitto, Write Before Christmas Photo: Hallmark

Not only will Jessica (Torrey DeVitto) inspire you to finally send out some holiday cards this year, but she'll also connect with a special someone (Chad Michael Murray) in the process. Their rendezvous may or may not (read: definitely will) interrupt those no-dating-over-the-holidays plans she has in this pic.

2. Christmas Under the Stars

Watch it: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. / Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 12:30 a.m. / Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8 a.m. / Sunday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.

Jesse Metcalfe and Autumn Reeser, Christmas Under the Stars Photo: Hallmark

Sure, you might have a hard time believing that an ambitious investment banker (Jesse Metcalfe) would pick up at a gig at a Christmas tree lot after being let go from his day job, but hey, at least it'll give him an opportunity to meet a lovely astronomy teacher (Autumn Reeser) who can teach him a thing or two about star-gazing.

3. Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Watch it: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10:03 p.m. / Saturday, Dec. 21 at 12:06 a.m. / Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 2 a.m. / Sunday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. / Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

Adrian Grenier and Kaitlin Doubleday, Christmas at Graceland Photo: Hallmark

What could possibly bring two pretty people together better than an Elvis-themed Christmas shindig? In this film, Harper (Kaitlin Doubleday) spends her holiday in between jobs working as a nanny for handsome widower Owen (Adrian Grenier), and they work together on a holiday exhibit that's bound to get them all shook up.

4. Merry & Bright

Watch it: Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10:03 p.m. / Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8 a.m. / Monday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.

Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker, Merry & Bright Photo: Hallmark

Ah yes, that feeling when you think that new hunk in your life has been sent as a set-up from your mom, but he turns out to be a corporate drone! In this film, Cate (Jodie Sweetin) is the CEO of a candy company who meets Gabe (Andrew Walker) and thinks he's someone her mother wants her to date. As it happens, though, he's actually around on business to ensure the company's profitability. Surrounded by all those holiday treats, though, these two are bound to get sweet on each other before it's all said and done.

5. A Christmas Duet

Watch it: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2:09 a.m. / Thursday, Dec. 26 at 1:30 a.m.

Chaley Rose and Rome Flynn, A Christmas Duet Photo: Hallmark

When it comes to Christmas movies, there's no place like Vermont for an estranged couple to come back together. In this film, former singing duo Averie (Chaley Rose) and Jesse (Rome Flynn) have grown apart since the release of their hit holiday song, but they'll reunite at her cozy little lodge just in time for the Yuletide Festival to bring the spirit of the season back into their lives. Chances are, they'll be making some very beautiful music together again.

6. Christmas in Rome

Watch it: Friday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. / Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 a.m. / Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. / Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 2 p.m. / Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. / Saturday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.

Sam Page and Lacey Chabert, Christmas in Rome Photo: Hallmark

Getting fired right before the holiday is a massive bummer, but for Angela (Lacey Chabert), opportunity will knock pretty quickly when a handsome executive named Oliver (Sam Page) hires her to be his tour guide around Italy's capital. Will sparks fly in the Eternal City? Count on it.

7. Christmas Town

Watch it: Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10:03 p.m. / Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. / Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. / Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. / Monday, Dec. 30 at 9 p.m. / Saturday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m.

Tim Rozon and Candace Cameron Bure, Christmas Town Photo: Hallmark

OK, OK, so the place isn't actually called Christmas Town, but this movie is about a charming little hideaway that helps to rekindle the spirit of the season for Lauren (Candace Cameron Bure).

8. A Christmas Love Story

Watch it: Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. / Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. / Monday, Dec. 16 at 10:03 p.m. / Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. / Sunday, Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. / Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m. / Friday, Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. / Friday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.

Scott Wolf and Kristen Chenoweth, A Christmas Love Story Photo: Hallmark

What could be better for a youth choir director (Kristin Chenoweth) than finding a boy with a golden voice just in time for the Christmas Eve show? Why, meeting his swoony — and available! — father (Scott Wolf), of course!

9. Double Holiday

Watch it: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. / Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. / Monday, Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. / Thursday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. / Monday, Dec. 30 at 12 a.m.

Double Holiday Photo: Hallmark

When Rebecca (Carly Pope) has to table her Hanukkah plans to co-prepare a holiday party with her office nemesis (Kristoffer Polaha), their shared sense of competition might just give way to something worth celebrating.