The internet's best friend is Baby Yoda, breakout star of The Mandalorian. What we know about The Child so far could fill a very short children's book: He has force powers, he made Werner Herzog cry, he is a very young 50 (drop that skincare routine, Baby Yoda), he loves soup. Also, he is not Yoda — just a member of his species — but we're going to keep calling him Baby Yoda because it's been a long year.

Jon Favreau, creator and showrunner of The Mandalorian, has good news for everyone clinging to the life raft that is Baby Yoda content: The Disney+ series will explain more about The Child and his species soon. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Favreau promised fans will "learn more about him over the course of the season."

That doesn't mean The Mandalorian creator plans to sap the little meme king of all his intrigue. Favreau knows the mystery surrounding "Yoda proper" was part of his appeal. "That was what made him so archetypal and so mythic," he explained. "We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don't know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species."

Still, Favreau added, "I think that's why people are so curious about this little one of the same species."

Baby Yoda is still learning to walk, but he's already got the whole Star Wars mythology in his tiny soup-warmed hands.

New episodes of The Mandalorian debut Fridays on Disney+.