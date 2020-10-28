Prepare for another meeting of The Baby-Sitters Club. Netflix has renewed this gem of a series for Season 2!

The Baby-Sitters Club adapts Ann M. Martin's beloved children's books. The first season was largely faithful to the sequence of events in the early books, with a few contemporary elements added to bring the story into the modern era. Season 1 centered on the BSC's founding members — Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), and Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) — who were soon joined by transfer student Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez). In the final episodes, the show also introduced Mallory Pike (Vivian Watson) and Jessi Ramsey (Anais Lee). The season also featured fan-favorite book character Logan Bruno (Rian McCririck).

Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein, and Marc Evan Jackson also star.

GLOW's Rachel Shukert serves as showrunner for The Baby-Sitters Club, while Broad City's Lucia Aniello executive produces and directed a number of episodes in Season 1. Martin also produces alongside Walden Media's Naia Cucukov.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 1 is currently available on Netflix.

