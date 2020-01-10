Stephen Amell has just shared a new trailer for Crisis on Infinite Earths, and we almost can't believe this massive crossover event is finally coming to an end! Not to mention, we're more nervous than ever about which characters will actually make it out alive.

The last we saw, the Seven Paragons, Barry (Grant Gustin) Sara (Caity Lotz), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), J'onn J'onzz (David Harewood) and Superman (Brandon Routh) — well, kinda since he actually turned out to be Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) — were the only survivors in the multi-verse. Luckily, the new teaser shows us plenty of other Arrowverse characters alive and well, giving us hope that the Paragons will find some way to restore the multiverse. They have to if we're going to get to Rene's (Rick Gonzalez) hilarious fourth wall break with the line, "Is this what all the crossovers are like?"

Amell shared the new trailer on Twitter with the foreboding caption, "Everything has to have an ending."

Speaking of the guy who started it all, Oliver seemed to be on the cusp of becoming Spectre, thanks to a mission given to him in Purgatory by the previous Spectre, Jim Corrigan (Stephen Lobo). In the teaser, we get our first look at him in what appears to be the Spectre cloak, as Jim explained his new mission to take on the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and overcome the apocalypse!

Crisis on Infinite Earths will conclude with back to back episodes of Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8/7c and 9/8c.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

