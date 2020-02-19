Submitted for the approval of the Midnight Society is ... Season 2 of the Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot! TV Guide has confirmed that Nickelodeon renewed the spooky series for a second season, which means we're in for another round of creepy stories told by teens around a campfire.

Per Nickelodeon's description, there may be a "new Midnight Society group of kids" whose scary tales come to life in the new season of the anthology series. It's unclear how many episodes will be ordered for Season 2. Deadline first reported the news.

The new Are You Afraid of the Dark? series was originally promoted as a three-part limited series event, but the creatives involved in the new show made it clear that they were interested in exploring more scary tales. In October 2019, executive producer Matt Kaplan told TV Guide, "I think we all went into this with the intention that there would be many, many, many more."

At the time, Kaplan also indicated that the Midnight Society would remain at the center of the story, even if the adventures of Mr. Tophat (Raphael Casal) and the Carnival of Doom were done. "I think we'll always lean into the Midnight Society, how that story unfolds, whether you go with an anthology, whether you go extend it into more episodes, that's something we'll react to when we see what people think."

Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 1 was created by BenDavid Grabsinki and starred Jeremy Ray Taylor, Miya Cech, Sam Ashe Arnold, Lyliana Wray, and Tamara Smart. It is not clear which members of the original cast, if any, will return for Season 2, but Kaplan will return to executive produce alongside Spencer Berman.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? Photo: Nickelodeon

In addition to renewing AYAOTD for another season, Nickelodeon also gave an additional 10 episodes to its All That reboot (now totaling 36 episodes) and renewed much of its slate of children's programming, including Blue's Clues and You!, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Bubble Guppies, The Casangrandes, PAW Patrol, and Top Elf.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Nick also announced that its SponegeBob SquarePants spin-off Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years will premiere in July 2020. In addition, the network is producing a live-action holiday movie based on The Loud House.