Update 2/19/20: We finally know when that SpongeBob SquarePants prequel series will arrive. Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years will premiere on Nickelodeon in July 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The CG-animated prequel series will bring back the original series' cast of voice actors, including Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy),Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), Mary Jo Catlett (Mrs. Puff), Jill Talley (Karen) and Lori Alan (Pearl). Carlos Alazraqui and Kate Higgins will also voice new characters for the show.

Previously 6/4/2019: Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and goes to summer camp at Lake Yuckymuck? Why, SpongeBob SquarePants, of course!

Nickelodeon has had a lot of success keeping kids entertained by that yellow rectangle in pants, so the network has now decided to give SpongeBob SquarePants his very own spin-off series. Titled Kamp Koral, the SpongeBob spin-off is sure to be just as meme-able as its predecessor because it centers on a 10-year-old version of the eponymous ocean-dweller as he heads off to summer camp to spend time with his friends building campfires, catching jellyfish, and lots of other underwater activities. (His exact age has never been specified in the original series, but he's presumably old enough to get a driver's license.)

In a statement, the network's Executive Vice President of Animation Production and Development Ramsey Naito said, "SpongeBob has an incredible universe to expand upon, and the greenlight for Kamp Koral is a testament to the strength and longevity of these characters known and loved by generations of fans around the world."

Co-executive producing the series will be Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller, who previously worked on SpongeBob SquarePants. The CG-animated series will kick off production on its planned 13 episode season this June.

SpongeBob SquarePants is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.