Apple fans rejoice! Amazon has an amazing deal on the Apple TV 4K.

Right now, you can score up to nearly 30 percent off both Apple TV 4K -- that's $49 off each model and the cheapest we've ever seen on Apple's premium streaming device.

The entry-level Apple TV 4K (32GB) -- which is on sale for $130, or 27 percent off, at Amazon -- features the tech company's tvOS with Dolby Atmos for immersive and rich audio and Dolby Vision for sharp and clear picture quality support, as well as quick access to popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and many more.

It also comes with 32GB of on-board storage for apps, movie rentals and purchases, and photos, while the streaming device comes with access to Apple services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Fitness+, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade.

Meanwhile, Amazon also has Apple TV 4K (64GB) -- which is on sale for $150, or $49 off its list price, a 25 percent savings -- with 64GB of on-board storage for even more apps, movies, and photos. It comes with everything that that 32GB model comes with, but with more storage space.

Both models include Apple AirPlay 2, so you can cast media from an Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, or Apple MacBook; as well as the sleek new Siri Remote for hands-free navigation and voice search.