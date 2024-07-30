Apple AirPods on Sale for Just $70 – Lowest Price Since Prime Day!

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Here's a question for you: what's better than Apple AirPods? How about Apple AirPods on sale? We think you know the answer to that. At a whopping 46% off, Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are down to just $70 right now. This is the best deal we've seen since Prime Day, and if you're looking for solid sound, effortless setup, and seamless device switching without breaking the bank, you're in for a treat. This deal is available at Amazon and Best Buy.

ALSO READ: 19 Of the Best Olympics Merch Picks for the Summer 2024 Paris Games

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Deal Amazon/Getty Images

Let's talk sound. Powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, these AirPods deliver rich, vivid audio that makes your favorite tunes come alive. From Charli xcx's "Brat Summer" to Chappell Roan's world domination, powering these up will feel like having your own personal concert in your ears. No need for Lollapalooza tickets.

Whether you're jamming to the latest hits or diving into a podcast, these AirPods have got you covered. With just one tap, these Bluetooth earbuds automatically connect to your supported device and can switch seamlessly between your iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, and Apple TV.

Now, let's talk about everyone's favorite virtual assistant: Siri. When using AirPods, you don't even have to reach for your iPhone. Just say "Hey Siri" and voila, you can get assistance with whatever you need. Need directions? Done. Want to know the weather? Easy. It's as simple as that, and it makes your life just a little bit smoother. Plus, with more than 24 hours of total listening time thanks to the included charging case, you can keep the tunes going all day long.

Lastly, it's time we talk audio sharing, the feature everyone seems to forget about. Ever wanted to share that awesome song with a friend without handing over your earbuds? You can share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV. It's perfect for those moments when you both want to enjoy the same movie or playlist without disturbing everyone else.

Amazon offered the same $70 deal during Prime Day earlier this month, so if you missed out then, now's your chance to snag a pair of AirPods for a budget-friendly price.

Alternatively, you can save $40 on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) or $70 on the AirPods Pro, which feature active noise-canceling tech to enhance your private listening experience.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.