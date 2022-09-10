Join or Sign In
Lucasfilm also announced that filming for Andor's next 12 episodes will soon begin
Disney+'s Rogue One spin-off series, Andor, is less than two weeks away. The show was first announced in 2018, and fans have waited patiently to reunite with the titular reluctant rebel hero. Anticipation is high for Diego Luna to reprise his Rogue One role as Cassian Andor, and to show audiences exactly how he became a part of the rebellion. As we approach the premiere date, Lucasfilm is sharing more about the series. It features over 200 named characters and we can't wait to meet them later this month.
Here's everything to know about Disney+'s Star Wars show.
At Disney's D23 Expo on Sept. 10, Lucasfilm dropped the final trailer for Andor.
Lucasfilm confirmed that there will be a Season 2 of Andor. Filming for the second installment is set to begin in November, and the 12 episodes of the next season will cover the events leading up directly to the start of Rogue One. At the D23 Expo, Lucasfilm also said the team is very near shooting the second season's 12 episodes.
At the Star Wars Celebration in May 2022, Lucasfilm announced that the first two episodes of Andor will premiere on August 31, 2022, but then the release date was pushed until Sept. 21, 2022. The season will have 12 episodes in total.
The series is set five years before the events of Rogue One, which set up the destruction of the Death Star in the original Star Wars trilogy. It will follow Cassian's adventures as a rebel spy during the formative years of the Rebellion before Luke (Mark Hamill) ever swung a lightsaber.
It was announced in April 2020 that Alan Tudyk would also reprise his role as K-2SO, the former Imperial droid reprogrammed for the rebellion. Also in April, Variety broke the news that Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller were also joining the cast — but as with most everything Star Wars, specifics about their roles were kept under wraps. We have since learned that Soller's character will work for the Imperial forces. In August 2020, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Adria Arjona is joining the cast. She plays Bix, a close confidant of Cassian's in the series.
Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the above castings during Disney's Investor Day in December 2020 and announced that Fiona Shaw and Denise Gough will join the cast with Genevieve O'Reilly playing Mon Mothma.
Kennedy also premiered a behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing all of the hard work going into the series to bring the Rebellion back to life once again.
(TV Guide attended Star Wars Celebration courtesy of Disney.)