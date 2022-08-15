Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals: Save Up To Nearly 45 Percent on All Models

Want video streaming on the cheap? Amazon's having a fire sale on Fire TV.

Right now, you can save nearly 45 percent on all sorts of Fire TV Stick models. In fact, prices start as low as $20 for the Fire TV Lite -- that's a nearly 35 percent savings. Even the Fire TV Cube is on sale for it's all-time lowest price ever.

But act fast and shop now, there's no telling how long these limited-time deals will last.

Get all sorts of Amazon Fire TV Stick models on the cheap! Getty Images

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $20

On sale for $20 (was $30), the Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to add video streaming to your TV. It might be small, but it's mighty, thanks to the speedy Fire TV OS and Amazon Appstore for quick access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, of course Prime Video, and much more. It even comes with Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and voice search. Just ask and Alexa will do the rest.

Want more? Check out more Fire TV deals below:

