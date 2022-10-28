Looking for a top-rated smart speaker? Amazon has a deal for you.

Right now, you can score the Amazon Echo (fourth generation) for $50, or half off its list price -- that's the cheapest price we've ever seen on the retail giant's flagship smart home speaker. In fact, it's so popular that it has earned an impressive five-star rating from nearly 104,200 Amazon reviewers. Simply put, people are just in love with this speaker.

But act fast and shop now, there's no telling how long the Echo will be on sale at this super low price.

Amazon Echo is on sale for half off its list price Amazon

Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Amazon Echo

Regular price: $100

$100 Sale price: $50 (all-time lowest price ever)

The Amazon Echo is a powerful smart speaker that can stream your favorite songs and podcasts from Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Sirius XM, and other music streaming services with robust and rich audio and deep and booming bass.

Meanwhile, it also features Alexa, the retail giant's very own voice assistant. Just ask Alexa anything from weather updates to the latest news to sports scores and she'll get it done in a snap. The Echo is also one of the best and easiest ways to add smart home features to your home.

The Echo comes in three colors: Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue — all just $50.

Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.