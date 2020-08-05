There's been a new development in the ongoing custody battle for the Harry Potter movies. Peacock announced on Wednesday that all eight films in the series will be available to stream on the platform in windows over the next six months starting later in 2020 and into 2021, meaning any feelings of despair you had when it was announced the films would be leaving HBO Max on Aug. 25 should be calmed. Even better news? If you don't pay for either of Peacock's premium tiers, you'll still be able to watch Daniel Radcliffe grow up on the platform's free, ad-supported tier.

Harry Potter's move to Peacock, which begins in October, comes after a brief stay on HBO Max for the hit film franchise. It was a shock to everyone when WarnerMedia's streaming service launched with all eight Potter movies available, having seemingly made an eleventh hour deal to secure them for the first few months of the platform's existence.

In the months since Peacock's soft launch, NBCUniversal's streaming service has amassed 10 million sign-ups, and is now projected to have 30 million to 35 million monthly active accounts by 2024. Having the Potter films, even for a short period of time, is guaranteed to make signing up feel like an even sweeter deal.

Here's the full list of the Harry Potter movies that will be available on Peacock starting in October (in order of original theatrical release date):

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II

