Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 is fast approaching, which means it's time to start counting down to the beginning of the end. Season 7 will be S.H.I.E.L.D.'s final season, which means all bets are off and it's time to start swinging for the fences — and isn't that a wild idea when you consider how bonkers this show already is.

Here at TV Guide we've started compiling tidbits and teases to get a picture of what Season 7 will look like. If you're in the market for spoilers, check out this list of everything we know so far about Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 and check out the first teaser trailer above.

It will air in the summer of 2020. ABC announced that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 would premiere on Wednesday, May 27 at 10/9c on ABC. That means we'll have a full summer of S.H.I.E.L.D. before we have to say goodbye to the series!

All main cast members will return. Despite the Season 6 finale leaving quite a few stories up in the air, the cast confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward will return for Season 7.

Flint (Coy Stewart) will return. Executive producer Jed Whedon confirmed to Den Of Geek after the Season 6 finale that we have not seen the last of Flint. Good thing too, since we kind of love that guy!

Clark Gregg, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Photo: Mitch Haaseth, ABC

It's already wrapped filming. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. essentially filmed Season 6 and Season 7 back to back, which means the show actually wrapped its series finale back in July.

There will be more time travel. The Season 6 finale saw the team seemingly time-traveling back to 1931, and Chloe Bennet confirmed to Digital Spy that there would be some time-warping in Season 7. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get... back to where we were," Bennet said. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods, and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back."

We'll run into Agent Carter characters. Agent Carter's Daniel Souza (Enver Gjokaj) will cross paths with Coulson as the team time travels in Season 7. Gjokaj teased to EW that, "What's unexpectedly, for me, really fun is that we realized once we got Coulson and [Sousa] in the same scene that they're very similar.

Luke Baines will make a cameo. Shadowhunters star Luke Baines can be spotted making a cameo as a Chronicom in the Season 7 trailer. And just like on Shadowhunters, he's busy being evil and snatching faces right off the bat.