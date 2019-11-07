Tensions have been building on A Million Things regarding whether to tell the kids that baby Charlie is actually a product of Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Eddie's (David Giuntoli) affair, but it's actually another love child that is going to cause Delilah and her family the most heartache. Thursday's episode of the drama confirmed that PJ (Chandler Riggs) is actually Jon's (Ron Livingston) son.

That means Delilah and Gary (James Roday) didn't get the full story when they confronted Barbara Morgan (Drea de Matteo) about why Jon left her so much money in his will. She said it was over the guilt that his best friend — her former fiancé-- died in one of the 9/11 plane crashes and Jon abandoned her when she revealed she was pregnant and going to raise the baby with another man. PJ's paternity confirms that Jon's guilt was not just about not getting on the flight with his friend, but also the fact that he slept with his best friend's partner and then left her to raise the baby without him.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

As of Thursday's episode, Rome (Romany Malco) and Gina (Christina Moses) are the only people who know the truth about PJ's paternity, which means there is room for more lies to come into this friends group. They have the power to decide whether to tell PJ the truth, and in turn reveal to Delilah and her children that Jon had another child. As the couple debated whether the kids should be thrown the "grenade" about baby Charlie, Rome described the PJ secret as Hiroshima. The Dixons have only just begun to find a sense of normalcy after Jon's suicide, and this revelation could shake them back to the core.

If Rome and Gina decide to keep the secret from PJ, it'll be more difficult than expected. He knew the results were coming in and he'd want to see them for himself. Could Rome really lie to his mentee just to protect Delilah and the kids from more pain? Let's not forget that Sophie (Lizzy Greene) has already started to develop romantic feelings for PJ and she thinks he's not returning them because he's not interested. It turns out they're siblings, which is going to make for an extremely awkward conversation when all of this inevitably comes up.

There are just two more episodes of A Million Little Things before the series goes on winter hiatus and executive producer DJ Nash has teased on Twitter that it only gets more tense from now on. So buckle up, Millionaires.

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.