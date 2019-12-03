Welcome to Episode 11 of TV Guide's holiday-movie-celebrating podcast, All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast. Every Tuesday and Thursday, we break down the most highly anticipated holiday movies of the year.

In our latest episode, Theo Devaney (Supernatural, Psych) joins host Julia Lechner to discuss his role as Count Simon in Netflix's much-beloved Christmas Prince franchise. The series' third installment, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, premieres Dec. 5 on Netflix.

In the new film, expectant parents Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) confront an ancient curse while preparing for their new arrival.

Devaney gives us the scoop on what it's like working on the Christmas Prince films, divulges his favorite holiday classic — and plays a little game about Netflix's holiday offerings this season.

Photo: Netflix

