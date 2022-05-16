Is this really the end for Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) on 9-1-1? After going to the hospital in Boston where she trained as a nurse to seek treatment for postpartum depression, Maddie reunited with Chimney and their young daughter Jee-Yun, but the former couple felt that the six months they had spent apart had, in turn, forced them to grow apart, leading to their mutual decision to breakup by the time they returned home to Los Angeles. Instead, they agreed that it would be best to co-parent Jee-Yun for the time being.

In TV Guide's exclusive clip from Monday's season finale, the exes and co-parents decide to meet for lunch—but they seem to be on very different pages about what needs to be discussed between them. "So I want to talk through some stuff without our tiny human interrupting," Maddie starts before Chimney calmly says that he's "OK with it" and supports her completely.

"I know it didn't work out with us, but I still want you to be happy. So if you think it's time…" Chimney says before clarifying that he thought they were talking about dating other people. Maddie, however, was only ready to discuss her desire to return to work as a call-center operator.

After deciding to start their conversation over again, Maddie tells Chimney, "OK, I would like to go back to work at the call center, and I know it's gonna complicate the schedule that we've already worked out and we'll take a hit financially with the daycare but—"

"You miss helping people," Chimney says, proving that he still knows Maddie better than anyone else.

"I guess I didn't realize how much that place really mattered to me until I saw it burning on television," Maddie says. "I never should have walked away."

"They've both been through a lot, they've been apart a very long time—and not just apart, but not in communication with each other—and I don't think it's gonna be as easy as we have a happy ending and we forget about those six months," co-showrunner Kristen Reidel told TV Guide. "It's gonna take some time for them to rebuild their relationship."

9-1-1: Lone Star Sneak Peek: Owen Finds Out Judd Is Stuck in the Exploded Building

Meanwhile, in the heart-pounding season finale, which is aptly titled "Starting Over," the members of the 118 gather for a surprise wedding and race to rescue a cliffside wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him. Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and May (Corinne Massiah) make decisions about their respective futures, while Buck (Oliver Stark) and Taylor (Megan West) decide if they can move past their latest argument involving Jonah (Bryce Durfee), the paramedic who attacked and drugged Chimney and Hen (Aisha Hinds) in the last episode.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8/7c on FOX. Episodes are available to stream the next day on FOX Now or Hulu.