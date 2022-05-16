X

9-1-1: Lone Star Sneak Peek: Owen Finds Out Judd Is Stuck in the Exploded Building

We're as worried as Owen looks in this clip

Max Gao

Judd (Jim Parrack) can't seem to catch a break on  9-1-1: Lone Star. After breaking a bone in his leg in a freak horseback riding accident, the burly firefighter, who is still off-duty and walking with crutches, found himself trapped in a terrifying building explosion after trying to score his son, Wyatt (Jackson Pace), another interview for his internship.

In TV Guide's exclusive clip from Monday's season finale, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) spots a disoriented and bloodied Wyatt when he arrives on the scene with Tommy (Gina Torres) and Nancy (Brianna Baker) — and it's only a matter of time before the rest of the 126 realizes that one of their own is trapped in the building collapse.

"The good news is they were renovating the building, so it's mostly unoccupied. There's still some folks stuck up on an upper floor," the captain of the 122 tells Owen (Rob Lowe), Marjan (Natacha Karam) and Paul (Brian Michael Smith) as they walk toward the rubble. "And Captain Strand, one of them is yours. Judd Ryder's in there."

Meanwhile, Owen's health struggles and desperate attempts to save the people inside the building will force him to reflect on his traumatic 9/11 experience, and T.K. and Carlos (Rafael Silva) will come to a decision about their relationship after getting into a fight about their future.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9/8c on FOX. Episodes are available to stream the next day on FOX Now or Hulu.

Rob Lowe, 9-1-1 Lone Star

 FOX
(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)