Next Up Chicago Fire Alum Monica Raymund Weighs in on Potential Brett and Casey Romance

Even the most devoted awards fans will tell you that watching all three and a half hours of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards is kind of a lot. If only you could just get the snippets of the best speeches, hilarious jokes, and show-stopping moments ... Oh wait, you can with TV Guide's Oscars recap in GIFs!

We know that most of you would rather watch the internet than watch the Oscars (it's funnier, way less awkward, and it has no commercials), and the best way to do that is with all the best GIFs from the show. So, whether you're an Oscars aficionado or you just want to have something to talk about with your friends and coworkers tomorrow morning, here are all the standout moments!

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

To kick things off, Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter opened the show with a number that just made you want to get up and dance.

Janelle Monae and Billy Porter, 2020 Oscars

It's hard to be mad at Once Upon A Time In Hollywood for winning all the things when Brad Pitt accepts the awards like this.

Brad Pitt, 2020 Oscars

Sandra Oh cheering for Bong Joon Ho's Parasite winning Best Original Screenplay is just so pure.

Sandra Oh, 2020 Oscars

But not quite as pure as Bong Joon Ho quietly giggling to himself while looking at his Oscar.

Bong Joon Ho, 2020 Oscars

Can't you just feel that high note from Idina Menzel? Chills! (Pun totally intended).

Idina Menzel, 2020 Oscars

There was also this surprise musical performance/audition from Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph.

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, 2020 Oscars

And Billie Eilish's subsequent cringe...

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars

We really respect Best Adapted Screenplay winner Taika Waititi for doing what everyone wants to do when they win an Oscar. FIST PUMP.

Taika Waititi, 2020 Oscars

Just LOOK at all these celebs jammin' out to Eminem's surprise performance of "Lose Yourself," which was, frankly, iconic.

Eminem, 2020 Oscars

Gal Gadot, 2020 Oscars

Anthony Ramos, 2020 Oscars

Kelly Marie Tran, 2020 Oscars

Zazie Beetz, 2020 Oscars

We thought we'd gotten used to hostless Oscars, but then Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus got on stage, and that just felt right?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, 2020 Oscars

Rebel Wilson and James Corden really committed to the bit when making fun of the visual effects in Cats when presenting for Best Visual Effects... dressed as cats.

Rebel Wilson and James Corden, 2020 Oscars

Then there was that moment you found yourself somehow wanting to join a Fight Club?

Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver, and Gal Gadot, 2020 Oscars

Eventually, Bong Joon Ho kept winning Oscars and you just wanted to start popping bottles in his honor.

Bong Joon Ho, 2020 Oscars

Unfortunately, the show started to drag and Joaquin Phoenix started to ramble...

But we couldn't have asked for a better ending for the night than the entire theater demanding the lights get turned back on for the Parasite team to continue giving their acceptance speeches for Best Picture.

Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, 2020 Oscars

Parasite, Oscars 2020

2020 Oscars Recap: Winners, Best and Worst Dressed, Jokes, Speeches, and Performances