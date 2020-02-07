It's time to finish up your Oscars ballots and dust off your awards season bingo cards, because the most glamorous night in movies is almost here. The 92nd Academy Awards broadcast is this weekend, which means it's time for film buffs to have some fun as we dissect the films, stars, and behind-the-scenes talent nominated to compete for this year's trophies.

Even before the Oscar nominations were announced last month by Issa Rae and John Cho, the 2020 awards season has already been a buzzy one. The 2020 Golden Globes practically sidelined Netflix as Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story were both bypassed in favor of a pair of theatrical powerhouse films, Sam Mendes' 1917 and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, those films all made the cut at the Oscars, landing Best Picture nominations alongside Ford v. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, and Parasite.

The 2020 Oscars had the opportunity to make up for some of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's shortcomings this year, but they failed to even nominate a single female director, despite the celebrated work of directors like Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart), and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers).

Meanwhile, the acting categories are competitive this year. The nominees for Best Actor are Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes. Phoenix is likely to be the favorite after winning at the Golden Globes. Best Actress contenders this year include Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, and Renée Zellweger for Judy. Zellweger has already collected a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award for her work in the film.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Steve Zaillan, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body - Jeremy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice

Klaus - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, and Marisa Roman

Missing Link - Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera

American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, and Jeff Reichert

The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, and Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, and Tiago Pavan

For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, and Atanas Georgiev

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford v. Ferrari

Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman

Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth, Joker

Yang Jinmo, Parasite

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4 - Randy Newman

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman - Elton John and Bernie Taupin

"I'm Standing with You," Breakthrough - Diane Warren

"Into the Unknown," Frozen II - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Standing Up," Harriet - Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Mark Bridges, Joker

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Dcera (Daughter) - Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love - Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull - Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable - Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois le Corre

Sister - Siqi Song

Brotherhood - Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club - Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The Neighbors' Window - Marshall Curry

Saria - Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister - Delphine Girard

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, and Mark Ulano, Ad Astra

Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow, Ford v. Ferrari

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, and Tod Maitland, Joker

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, 1917

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Donald Sylvester, Ford v. Ferrari

Alan Robert Murray, Joker

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate, 1917

Wylie Stateman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Matthew Wood and David Acord, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In the Absence - Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me - John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Corpus Christi - Poland

Honeyland - North Macedonia

Les Miserables - France

Pain and Glory - Spain

Parasite - South Korea

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker, Bombshell

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Joker

Jeremy Woodhead, Judy

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole, 1917

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, and Stephane Grabli, The Irishman

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Elliot Newman, The Lion King

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy, 1917

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Bob Shaw and Regina Graves, The Irishman

Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkovà, Jojo Rabbit

Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales, 1917

Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, Parasite

The 92nd Academy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5:30/3:30c on ABC.

