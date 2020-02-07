It's time to finish up your Oscars ballots and dust off your awards season bingo cards, because the most glamorous night in movies is almost here. The 92nd Academy Awards broadcast is this weekend, which means it's time for film buffs to have some fun as we dissect the films, stars, and behind-the-scenes talent nominated to compete for this year's trophies.
Even before the Oscar nominations were announced last month by Issa Rae and John Cho, the 2020 awards season has already been a buzzy one. The 2020 Golden Globes practically sidelined Netflix as Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story were both bypassed in favor of a pair of theatrical powerhouse films, Sam Mendes' 1917 and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, those films all made the cut at the Oscars, landing Best Picture nominations alongside Ford v. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, and Parasite.
The 2020 Oscars had the opportunity to make up for some of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's shortcomings this year, but they failed to even nominate a single female director, despite the celebrated work of directors like Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart), and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers).
Meanwhile, the acting categories are competitive this year. The nominees for Best Actor are Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes. Phoenix is likely to be the favorite after winning at the Golden Globes. Best Actress contenders this year include Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, and Renée Zellweger for Judy. Zellweger has already collected a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award for her work in the film.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
JUMP TO: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Directing, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature, Film Editing, Original Score, Original Song, Cinematography, Costume Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Production Design
Best Picture
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Directing
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
Steve Zaillan, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, and Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body - Jeremy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice
Klaus - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, and Marisa Roman
Missing Link - Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, and Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, and Jonas Rivera
Documentary Feature
American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, and Jeff Reichert
The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, and Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, and Tiago Pavan
For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, and Atanas Georgiev
Film Editing
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford v. Ferrari
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth, Joker
Yang Jinmo, Parasite
Original Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4 - Randy Newman
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman - Elton John and Bernie Taupin
"I'm Standing with You," Breakthrough - Diane Warren
"Into the Unknown," Frozen II - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
"Standing Up," Harriet - Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Costume Design
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges, Joker
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter) - Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love - Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull - Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable - Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois le Corre
Sister - Siqi Song
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood - Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club - Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
The Neighbors' Window - Marshall Curry
Saria - Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A Sister - Delphine Girard
Sound Mixing
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, and Mark Ulano, Ad Astra
Paul Massey, David Giammarco, and Steven A. Morrow, Ford v. Ferrari
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, and Tod Maitland, Joker
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, 1917
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Donald Sylvester, Ford v. Ferrari
Alan Robert Murray, Joker
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate, 1917
Wylie Stateman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Matthew Wood and David Acord, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence - Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me - John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi - Poland
Honeyland - North Macedonia
Les Miserables - France
Pain and Glory - Spain
Parasite - South Korea
Makeup and Hairstyling
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker, Bombshell
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Joker
Jeremy Woodhead, Judy
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole, 1917
Visual Effects
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, and Stephane Grabli, The Irishman
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Elliot Newman, The Lion King
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy, 1917
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, and Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Design
Bob Shaw and Regina Graves, The Irishman
Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkovà, Jojo Rabbit
Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales, 1917
Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, Parasite
The 92nd Academy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5:30/3:30c on ABC.
