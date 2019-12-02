The regular season might be over for college football, but even if your favorite team didn't make it to their conference championship and is not in contention for the playoffs, there's a chance it might play in one of the myriad bowl games coming your way in the next month. Although we don't yet know which teams will be heading where, here's a look ahead at this year's bowl games, as well as the College Football Playoff games, along with tune-in information (all times Eastern).
We'll update this story accordingly once the teams have been matched.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
SEMIFINALS
Dec. 28
4 or 8 p.m. on ESPN: Playstation Fiesta Bowl
4 or 8 p.m. on ESPN: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
Jan. 13
8 p.m. on ESPN: College Football Playoff National Championship
How to Watch the 2019 NCAA Football Conference Championships
OTHER BOWL GAMES
Dec. 20
2 p.m. on ESPN: Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte
7:30 p.m. on ESPN2: Frisco Bowl
Dec. 21
2 p.m. on ESPN: New Mexico Bowl
2:30 p.m. on CBSS: Cure Bowl
3:30 p.m. on ABC: Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
5:30 p.m. on ESPN: Camellia Bowl
7:30 p.m. on ABC: Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
9 p.m. on ESPN: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
2:30 p.m. on ESPN: Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
Dec 24
8 p.m. on ESPN: SoFi Hawaii Bowl
Dec. 26
4 p.m. on ESPN: Walk-On's Independence Bowl
8 p.m. on ESPN: Quick Lane Bowl
Dec. 27
12 p.m. on ESPN: Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
3:20 p.m. on ESPN: New Era Pinstripe Bowl
6:45 p.m. on ESPN: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
8 p.m. on FS1: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
10:15 p.m. on ESPN: Cheez-It Bowl
The Ultimate Holiday Viewing Guide for 2019
Dec. 28
12 p.m. on ABC: Camping World Bowl
12 p.m. on ESPN: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Dec. 30
12:30 p.m. on ESPN: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
4 p.m. on ESPN: Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
4 p.m. on Fox: Redbox Bowl
8 p.m. on ESPN: Capital One Orange Bowl
Dec. 31
12 p.m. on ESPN: Belk Bowl
2 p.m. on CBS: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
3:45 p.m. on ESPN: Autozone Liberty Bowl
4:30 p.m. on CBSS: NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
7:30 p.m. on ESPN: Valero Alamo Bowl
Jan. 1
1 p.m. on ABC: VRBO Citrus Bowl
1 p.m. on ESPN: Outback Bowl
5 p.m. on ESPN: Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual
8:45 p.m. on ESPN: Allstate Sugar Bowl
Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!
Jan. 2
3 p.m. on ESPN: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
7 p.m. on ESPN: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Jan. 3
3:30 p.m. on ESPN: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Jan. 4
11:30 a.m. on ESPN: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Jan. 6
7:30 p.m. on ESPN: Mobile Alabama Bowl
(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)