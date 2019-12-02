The regular season might be over for college football, but even if your favorite team didn't make it to their conference championship and is not in contention for the playoffs, there's a chance it might play in one of the myriad bowl games coming your way in the next month. Although we don't yet know which teams will be heading where, here's a look ahead at this year's bowl games, as well as the College Football Playoff games, along with tune-in information (all times Eastern).

We'll update this story accordingly once the teams have been matched.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

SEMIFINALS

Dec. 28

4 or 8 p.m. on ESPN: Playstation Fiesta Bowl

4 or 8 p.m. on ESPN: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

Jan. 13

8 p.m. on ESPN: College Football Playoff National Championship

OTHER BOWL GAMES

Dec. 20

2 p.m. on ESPN: Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte

7:30 p.m. on ESPN2: Frisco Bowl

Dec. 21

2 p.m. on ESPN: New Mexico Bowl

2:30 p.m. on CBSS: Cure Bowl

3:30 p.m. on ABC: Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

5:30 p.m. on ESPN: Camellia Bowl

7:30 p.m. on ABC: Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

9 p.m. on ESPN: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

2:30 p.m. on ESPN: Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Dec 24

8 p.m. on ESPN: SoFi Hawaii Bowl

Dec. 26

4 p.m. on ESPN: Walk-On's Independence Bowl

8 p.m. on ESPN: Quick Lane Bowl

Dec. 27

12 p.m. on ESPN: Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

3:20 p.m. on ESPN: New Era Pinstripe Bowl

6:45 p.m. on ESPN: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

8 p.m. on FS1: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

10:15 p.m. on ESPN: Cheez-It Bowl

Dec. 28

12 p.m. on ABC: Camping World Bowl

12 p.m. on ESPN: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Dec. 30

12:30 p.m. on ESPN: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

4 p.m. on ESPN: Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

4 p.m. on Fox: Redbox Bowl

8 p.m. on ESPN: Capital One Orange Bowl

Dec. 31

12 p.m. on ESPN: Belk Bowl

2 p.m. on CBS: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

3:45 p.m. on ESPN: Autozone Liberty Bowl

4:30 p.m. on CBSS: NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

7:30 p.m. on ESPN: Valero Alamo Bowl

Jan. 1

1 p.m. on ABC: VRBO Citrus Bowl

1 p.m. on ESPN: Outback Bowl

5 p.m. on ESPN: Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual

8:45 p.m. on ESPN: Allstate Sugar Bowl

Jan. 2

3 p.m. on ESPN: TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

7 p.m. on ESPN: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Jan. 3

3:30 p.m. on ESPN: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Jan. 4

11:30 a.m. on ESPN: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 6

7:30 p.m. on ESPN: Mobile Alabama Bowl

