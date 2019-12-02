Now that Rivalry Week has come and gone, it's time to play the (more) consequential games of college football. This weekend the division leaders from all the major conferences will go head to head to determine which teams will walk away with their respective championship trophies and, in some cases, a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff.
Will the Ohio State Buckeyes be able to defeat the Wisconsin Badgers in a rematch to retain their place at the top of the CFP rankings? Will LSU, behind quarterback and Heisman Trophy frontrunner Joe Burrow, continue to dominate and take down the Georgia Bulldogs? And will the two-loss Oregon Ducks be able to beat the Utah Utes to win the Pac-12? You'll have to tune in to find out.
Here's when and how to watch all of the conference championship games (all times Eastern):
Friday, Dec.6:
8 p.m.: PAC-12: Utah Utes vs. Oregon Ducks on ABC
Saturday, Dec. 7:
12 p.m.: Big 12: Baylor Bears vs. Oklahoma Sooners on ABC
12 p.m.: Mid-American (MAC): Miami (Ohio) RedHawks vs. Central Michigan Chippewas on ESPN2
12 p.m.: Sun Belt: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. App State Mountaineers on ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Conference USA: UAB Blazers vs. Florida Atlantic Owls on CBSS
3:30 p.m.: American Athletic Conference (AAC): Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Memphis Tigers on ABC
4 p.m.: Southeastern Conference (SEC): Georgia Bulldogs vs. LSU Tigers on CBS
4 p.m.: Mountain West Conference: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Boise State Broncos on ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC): Virginia Cavaliers vs. Clemson Tigers on ABC
8 p.m.: Big Ten: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers on Fox
