8 Shows Like Your Honor

What to watch next after you finish Bryan Cranston's crime thriller
Your Honor is the latest show to get the so-called "Netflix bump." The crime thriller premiered on Showtime in 2020 and ran for two seasons, concluding in 2023. It was a hit by late-period Showtime standards, but it didn't really become a hit until it got to Netflix, where it's become one of the most-watched shows on the streaming service this year. It's summer 2024's version of Suits, another legal drama that achieved post-cancellation megahit status on Netflix. And like other licensed shows that have thrived on Netflix, it might get rescued; the New York Times reports that Netflix is in talks with producer CBS Studios for a potential third season. So the story of fallen former judge Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston) may continue.
If Netflix saves Your Honor, it will be a few years before it returns. So you're going to need some shows to watch in the meantime. We've rounded up eight crime and legal thrillers that have things in common with Your Honor, including but not limited to: Bryan Cranston, New Orleans, organized crime, and a father doing whatever it takes to protect his family. Call in a favor to your friend in the DA's office and get to streaming.
More recommendations:
If you're looking for another legal thriller about a man who knows how to use the law to his advantage — and the law's limitations — this great new Apple TV+ series should be your next watch. The first season follows Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal), a Chicago prosecutor accused of murdering Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve), his colleague and former mistress, as he tries to prove his innocence. The audience doesn't know if he did it, and every new twist in the case makes the truth even muddier. It's a morally and ethically complex thriller with great writing from superproducer David E. Kelley and great performances from a cast that includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, and Peter Sarsgaard. A second season is in the works.
The Night Of is like Your Honor, but even better. The 2016 HBO limited series is based on a British series called Criminal Justice, which was also written by Your Honor creator Peter Moffat, a former barrister who specializes in legal thrillers. The Night Of, however, was written by two of America's best screenwriters — Oscar winner Steven Zaillian and Oscar nominee Richard Price — and directed by Zaillian. It tells the story of Naz Khan (Riz Ahmed, who won an Emmy for his performance), a Pakistani-American college student from Queens who is accused of murdering a young woman (Sofia Black-D'Elia, who also appears in Your Honor), and John Stone (John Turturro), the cynical defense attorney who represents him. Naz doesn't know if he did it or not, and even if he's innocent of the crime, his soul loses its innocence while he's being held in New York's infamous Rikers Island jail while awaiting trial. Like Your Honor, it's a sprawling portrait of a city's flawed justice system as well as a tense crime thriller, with even better writing and performances.
Like Your Honor, this limited series is a crime drama about a father going to extremes to save his son — and you don't even have to leave Netflix to watch it. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Vincent Anderson, a troubled, alcoholic father who's the lead puppeteer on a Sesame Street-style show in 1985 New York. When his son goes missing partially due to his negligence, Vincent comes up with a plan to bring him home that involves building the seven-foot-tall puppet that keeps berating him in hallucinations. The show also follows the detective (McKinley Belcher III) who's on the case. Like Your Honor, it has a strong sense of place populated by people from every corner of a city, and a main character seeking redemption for the bad things he's done.
Another violent, gritty crime drama about players on both sides of the law. This Paramount+ thriller stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McClusky, the unofficial "mayor" of Kingstown, Mich., a Rust Belt town dominated by the private prison industry. McClusky is a fixer who tries (and often fails) to keep the peace between the cops, the gangs, and all the other groups who are part of Kingstown's tapestry of misery. The series hails from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, but it's more like Your Honor than that Western hit.
If Your Honor makes you want to spend more time in the world of New Orleans crime, check out Parish. Bryan Cranston's Breaking Bad co-star Giancarlo Esposito stars as Gray Parish, a former professional getaway driver who, after his son is murdered, goes back into the criminal underworld he left behind on a justice-seeking mission. It's a familiar world for Your Honor fans, full of crime bosses, above-ground cemeteries, and a father doing whatever it takes to protect his family. It's admittedly not as good as Your Honor, but Esposito is watchable in whatever he's in.
Breaking Bad was one of the earliest beneficiaries of the Netflix bump that Your Honor is presently enjoying. Before Bryan Cranston was Michael Desiato, a judge who turns criminal, he was Walter White, a high school science teacher who turns criminal. The era-defining crime thriller remains on Netflix to this day, along with its spinoff series Better Call Saul, which, with its focus on crooked attorney Jimmy "Saul Goodman" McGill (Bob Odenkirk), is perhaps even more like Your Honor than Breaking Bad. If you've never watched either show, or watched BB but not BCS, or are in the market for a show to rewatch, do yourself a favor and click play today.
In a way, American Rust is the show most like Your Honor on this list. The crime drama stars Jeff Daniels, an actor with a similar persona and performance style to Cranston, as Del Harris, a small-town police chief who is put in a Michael Desiato-style difficult position when the son of the woman he loves, Grace Poe (Maura Tierney), is accused of murder in Del's jurisdiction. Like Your Honor, American Rust is a Showtime production, and the shows share an overall sensibility of gritty aesthetics and moral compromises. American Rust ran for two seasons between 2021 and 2024, one on Showtime and one on Prime Video.