8 Shows Like Your Honor

Your Honor is the latest show to get the so-called "Netflix bump." The crime thriller premiered on Showtime in 2020 and ran for two seasons, concluding in 2023. It was a hit by late-period Showtime standards, but it didn't really become a hit until it got to Netflix, where it's become one of the most-watched shows on the streaming service this year. It's summer 2024's version of Suits, another legal drama that achieved post-cancellation megahit status on Netflix. And like other licensed shows that have thrived on Netflix, it might get rescued; the New York Times reports that Netflix is in talks with producer CBS Studios for a potential third season. So the story of fallen former judge Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston) may continue.

If Netflix saves Your Honor, it will be a few years before it returns. So you're going to need some shows to watch in the meantime. We've rounded up eight crime and legal thrillers that have things in common with Your Honor, including but not limited to: Bryan Cranston, New Orleans, organized crime, and a father doing whatever it takes to protect his family. Call in a favor to your friend in the DA's office and get to streaming.

More recommendations: