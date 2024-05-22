9 Shows Like Hacks to Watch Next

Hacks just keeps getting better. The showbiz dramedy follows Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary stand-up diva whose reliable Vegas act has gone stale, and her odd-couple partnership with Ava (Hannah Einbinder), the young and self-centered comedy writer tasked with reviving Deborah's material. Naturally, the two butt heads, even after they realize they've actually come to rely on each other, and the series tracks the ups and downs of their working relationship as they navigate the indignities of the industry together.

If you're looking for more shows like Hacks, we've put together a list of TV comedies (and dramedies) that focus on aging women, the entertainment industry, and odd-couple dynamics.