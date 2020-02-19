The Disney Channel's beloved Zombies movie turned undead monsters into musical green-haired good guys who can pop and lock to the beat, and now the franchise's second installment has dropped two years later. Zombies 2, which promotes inclusion and tolerance the way the first film did, will likely make fans fall in love with werewolves, too.

Just in time for the sequel, which premiered on Valentine's Day and will air throughout the month of February, TV Guide sat down with stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly aka Zed and Addison. We also chatted up werewolf newcomers Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, and Ariel Martin for a fun-loving round of "Most Likely To" — Zombies 2 edition. We asked all five actors everything from which star is most likely to wind up in a love triangle to who probably knows all the words to an Avengers movie and the answers delighted and surprised us. Manheim, Donnelly, Kinney, Joza, and Martin even surprised and delighted themselves at times.

Don't just take our word for it, though. Grab a snack and dive into this entertaining game of "Most Likely To" to find out just how well these co-stars know each other and themselves.

Zombies 2 is now airing throughout the month of February on the Disney Channel and is currently available to stream on Disney Now.