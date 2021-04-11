Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Jane Levy Breaks Down the Glitch Episode's Heartbreaking Reveal

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday's episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Read at your own risk!]

Zoey's (Jane Levy) powers glitched once again in Sunday's episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, which saw the computer programmer scrambling to figure which of the people closest to her was crying out for help when she discovered that the heart songs being sung to her had gotten mixed up. While it was fun to see Mo (Alex Newell) perform a Blake Shelton song and to see Simon (John Clarence Stewart) wiggle around the SPRQPoint office performing "What Does the Fox Say," the episode came with a massive heartbreaking reveal. Zoey's sister-in-law Emily (Alice Lee) is suffering from postpartum depression and Zoey didn't notice until she put the heart song clues together and finally listened to what Emily had been telegraphing to her throughout the entire episode.

"I don't think Zoey is prepared to take on someone suffering from postpartum depression," Levy said to TV Guide about the reveal. "She has no experience with that. She's never had a child. She's never gone through postpartum depression. I don't think she's ever known anyone who has, and so I don't think she's prepared and moving forward, I think that this episode -- not the actual term of like, episodic television, but like those episodes that Emily is going through -- will teach Zoey that there are some things that she can't solve on her own, including stuff regarding herself. She needs more outside help, which in turn, turns into her going to therapy."

Zoey will enlist her brother's help with Emily, but Sunday's hour revealed that Zoey has been relying too heavily on her powers to understand what's going on with the people around her.

"Before Zoey had the superpower she wasn't necessarily the most connected person. She's socially awkward. She's not interested in like the melody in life and art. She's more math, get the job done, be a good coder, be a good boss, go home and hang out with your dad kind of girl," Levy elaborated. "The powers have taught her a lot about connection and empathy. Moving forward, she can't just rely on the song, she has to bring that into her everyday life."

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC

As Zoey realizes that she needs to get better, and might need some outside help to do that, her relationship with Simon (John Clarence Stewart) is already progressing at a pretty rapid pace. Simon may have performed "What the Fox Says" in the episode, but his actual heart song was Rihanna's "Love on the Brain," performed by Perry's (David St. Louis) very talented young man. The song was a hell of a romantic gesture, but Zoey still made the choice near the end of the episode to not tell Simon about her powers, creating a pretty big elephant in the room of their burgeoning relationship.

"To hear that song coming out of that beautiful child is just enough to make anybody melt. And then to know that that's how your boyfriend feels about you? I mean, pretty swoonworthy," Levy said, before adding, "I think that if she doesn't share [the secret], there's always going to be a huge part of her that he doesn't know. He doesn't know what that is, but he's definitely going to pick up on the fact that she's keeping something from him. That's never good ground for any relationship."

Levy couldn't elaborate on how those complications might manifest, but she did give a vague tease that fans should be preparing for another big moment coming in the season's later episodes.

"There is stuff that I don't know how to tease without totally spoiling and I'm someone who's has a big mouth. I really don't want to ruin the surprise, but there is something really special in store," she said. "That is far as I can go!"

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist continues Sundays at 9/8c on NBC.