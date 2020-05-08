Younger might be getting older, but it looks like its charming universe is also expanding. According to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Darren Star is working on a spin-off of the Sutton Foster-led series that would be centered around Hilary Duff's Kelsey Peters.

Per THR, a script hasn't yet been written so details are scarce, but it looks like the potential series could be headed to Paramount Network should it get the green light. Younger was poised to move to Paramount in Season 6 before ViacomCBS, which owns both networks, reversed that decision and kept the series on TV Land.

We last saw Kelsey in the Season 6 finale handing Charles (Peter Hermann) her resignation letter to start her own imprint with Quinn (Laura Benanti). However, she changed her mind at the end of the episode and agreed to return to Millennial in a move that will probably have major consequences given that she left Quinn high and dry.

It's too early to determine how this potential spin-off would affect Duff's role in Younger — or that Lizzie McGuirerevival, which is currently sitting on ice -- but one would imagine her character wouldn't stay at Millennial for much longer. Should the potential series move forward, we hope to see a ton of familiar faces drop by, including Kelsey's ex-lover and arch-nemesis Zane (Charles Michael Davis), her boss Charles, and, of course, her BFF Liza (Foster).

Younger is currently streaming on Hulu.