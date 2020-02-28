Update 2/28/20: Hilary Duff has spoken out about the creative struggles she has been having with Disney+ regarding her Lizzie McGuire revival, and it sounds like the mature content of the show was definitely an issue between the streamer and the show's creators.

"Was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on D+ and my passion remains!" Duff wrote on Instagram Friday afternoon. "However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It's important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen / teenage navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."

Considering the recent move for the Love, Simon series, now called Love, Victor, formerly at Disney+, now on Hulu, this might be the right solution to making Lizzie McGuire fans' dreams come true.

Update 2/27/20 PT: Terri Minsky, Lizzie McGuire creator and former showrunner of the Disney+ revival, gave an interview with Varietyin which she said she wishes Lizzie had been given the option of moving to Hulu as well.

"I am so proud of the two episodes we did," Minsky told the trade publication. "Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It's a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That's the part where I am completely in the dark. It's important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion."

Duff declined to comment on the Variety story. TV Guide's original story is below.

If you're still fired up over Disney+'s Lizzie McGuire revival being sidelined, you're not alone. Hilary Duff is now calling out the streaming service, which halted production on the forthcoming series in January amid some behind-the-scenes drama.

In response to a recent story about Love, Victor, the Love, Simon sequel series, being shuffled over to Hulu after it was deemed not family-friendly enough for Disney+'s subscribers, Duff seemingly suggested that production on the Lizzie McGuire revival may have been shut down for similar reasons.

"Sounds familiar," she wrote above an Instagram stories screenshot of the news piece with the headline circled in red.

In January, Disney+ revealed that production on the upcoming series was halted after Lizzie McGuire creator and showrunner Terri Minsky departed over creative differences. Disney said in a statement at the time, "Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show."

Disney Plus Halts Production on Lizzie McGuire Revival Amid Behind-the-Scenes Drama

The new series would have picked up with Lizzie in her 30s working her dream job and living in the perfect Brooklyn apartment while navigating the challenges of being a millennial in the Big Apple. Original cast members confirmed to return included Adam Lamberg as Gordo; Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine as Lizzie's parents Jo and Sam; and Jake Thomas as her younger brother Matt.

Disney+ has not yet responded to TV Guide's request for comment.