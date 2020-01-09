Every '90s kid you know is psyched for the upcoming Disney+ Lizzie McGuire revival, but the show has unfortunately hit a huge speedbump. After shooting only two episodes of the new series, production has halted and the powers that be are headed back to the drawing board for this series, according to Variety.

TV Guide has confirmed that the Lizzie McGuire creator and showrunner Terri Minsky has departed the series. In the midst of this exit, the series has come to a halt while Disney+ finds a new showrunner to helm the new episodes.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show."

The new series only recently went into production in November of 2019, after announcing the revival at the 2019 D23 Expo in August. The series was supposed to pick back up with Lizzie (Hilary Duff) in her 30s, working her dream job, and living in Brooklyn. Duff wasn't the only original cast member returning though, Adam Lamberg was also confirmed to reprise his role as Gordo, and the rest of the McGuire clan, Hallie Todd's Jo, Robert Carradine's Sam, and Jake Thomas' Matt were also on board to appear.

With this new behind the scenes drama, however, it's unclear what about the revival will change and what the new timeline for the series will be. If the show doesn't recover from this little bump quickly, we could be waiting a long time for Lizzie's return.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS)