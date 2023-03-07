Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The wilderness is calling
Ready to go back to the woods? It's been over a year since the first season of Yellowjackets signed off in January 2022, but we haven't gone into hibernation — we've been too busy collecting clues. Now, the hit Showtime drama is finally almost back for another season of cannibalism, antler rituals, and no book club. We expect Season 2 to answer some of our questions and raise just as many new ones.
Yellowjackets follows the aftermath of a plane crash that strands a high school girls' soccer team in the wilderness in the '90s, with a split timeline that also keeps track of how the survivors are coping (or not) in the present day. Add in an intriguing, possibly supernatural puzzle (what's the deal with the woods?) and a dash of teens eating people, and you've got a show no one's been able to stop theorizing about. We're looking forward to uncovering some answers and a whole lot of new questions.
Here's everything we know about Yellowjackets Season 2 so far.
The Yellowjackets Cast Reacts to the Season 2 Fan Theories
Yellowjackets has it all figured out. Co-creator Ashley Lyle told Entertainment Weekly in March, "The original plan was five seasons, and we feel like we're still on track for that." Lyle added that while things change, the team behind the Showtime series doesn't expect it to run for more than five seasons. So far, Yellowjackets has been renewed through Season 3.
And while star Melanie Lynskey has previously said she got the scoop on part of that plan before she signed on, it sounds like her co-stars weren't so lucky. "A crew member said to me, 'You're gonna have to do a makeup test for what the prosthetics will look like after the wolf attack,'" Liv Hewson, who plays Van, recalled to EW. "And I was like, 'After the what?'"
As for what fans can expect in the new episodes, it sounds like cannibalism isn't the biggest shock of the season. "If we do our jobs right, the eating of a person will not be the most transgressive thing that these young women do in the wilderness," co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco told EW.
In musical news, Florence Welch has teased her cover of No Doubt's "Just a Girl," which is featured in Season 2. In a video Welch shared on Instagram on March 6, Welch picks a Yellowjackets jacket off a clothing rack and slips it on as a snippet of the song plays in the background.
It's getting cold out there. The first teaser trailer for Season 2, released in January, shows the Yellowjackets looking pretty chilly as winter arrives in the '90s timeline, while the present-day survivors continue to deal with the "darkness" they brought back with them. The teaser also offers a look at Elijah Wood as Walter, who tells Misty (Christina Ricci), "Kidnapping, cults, death — your friendships are a little more complicated than most."
Yellowjackets Season 2 will premiere Friday, March 24 on Showtime. The release date was announced in December 2022 with the help of a cryptic video.
This season, more plane crash survivors will continue to pop up. Lauren Ambrose (Servant) will be joining the cast as an adult Van, along with Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell as adult Lottie.
Elijah Wood has been cast as a guest star on the series. The former Lord of the Rings actor will play Walter, a nosy citizen detective in the present-day storyline who is apparently on to Misty's diabolical ways. Walter will "challenge Misty in ways she won't see coming," according to Showtime.
Nuha Jes Izman has also been added as a recurring guest star and is set to play Crystal, a theater lover who forms a friendship with Misty (we can already smell trouble there). Apparently, her character will be significant to the plot.
It's unclear whether Ella Purnell's Jackie will make any appearances in Season 2, since she definitely died at the end of Season 1.
The first season ended with a traumatic, chilling finale. (Head here for our conversation with Ella Purnell.) Jackie (Ella Purnell) met with her shocking death alone in the snow after being ostracized by her teammates, and Travis's brother Javi (Luciano Leroux) went missing after the girls' hallucinogenic night in the woods. In the present day, we found out Lottie is still very much alive and is maybe even the founder of a cult, and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) was kidnapped from her motel room and dragged off into a van.
We head into Season 2 with plenty of questions: What happened to Shauna's (Sophie Nelisse) baby? Who is the Antler Queen? Will we finally find out which girl was running for her life at the beginning of Episode 1? What is the (potentially supernatural) deal with the woods? And just how imminent is the cannibalism?
Season 2 won't be our last trip to the wilderness. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Showtime renewed Yellowjackets for a third season. Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, announced the news on Dec. 15, 2022.
Looking to pass the time while you wait for Season 2? We've rounded up a list of similar shows you can take a bite out of, whether you're into thrilling mysteries, unsettling survival stories, prickly teens, or '90s nostalgia.
Yellowjackets Season 2 will stream exclusively on Showtime. You can catch up on Season 1 now.