After quite the tumultuous journey to screen, Wynonna Earp Season 4 finally has a premiere date. The Syfy drama will return Sunday, July 26 at 10/9c and run for six episodes, culminating in a midseason finale that will air Sunday, August 30 at 10/9c. The rest of the season will air at a later date. You can get your first look at the new season in the trailer above.

When the fan-favorite Syfy show returns, the Earp Curse has been broken at last, and Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) would love to celebrate with Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), Doc (Tim Rozon), Nicole (Katherine Barrell), and Jeremy (Varun Saranga), but first she has to rescue them, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her worst enemy yet. And she has to do it all without her gun, Peacemaker. Based on the exciting trailer, though, she seems to be doing just fine.

Production on Season 4 of Wynonna Earp was first delayed in February 2019 as IDW Entertainment sought ways to fund new episodes of the cult drama. But in July 2019, the series officially got the greenlight to start production on the new season, with the cast and crew returning to Alberta, Canada, in January 2020 to begin filming. However, on March 16 production on Wynonna Earp Season 4 was suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak. Production is set to resume on the final six episodes later this summer.

In other news, the show's cast will join the panel lineup for Comic-Con@Home, the virtual convention that runs from July 23-26. The panel is expected to include creator Emily Andras, Scrofano, Rozon, Provost-Chalkley, Barrell and Saranga.

Wynonna Earp Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.