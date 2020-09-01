Wynonna Earp fans are quite familiar with unexpected hiatuses, after having to wait two years between the third and fourth seasons. Now, Earpers will have to wait once again before they can return to Purgatory for the second half of Season 4, which has been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the wait for new episodes of the Syfy drama is made easier by the fact Earpers can always revisit their favorite moments of the show's first three seasons anytime on Netflix.

And is it a coincidence that most of these cherished memories are focused on the romantic relationships between Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Doc (Tim Rozon) and Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole (Katherine Barrell)? Absolutely not!

Over the course of the cult series so far, these couples have been through so much together — hookups, breakups, pregnancy, demon possession, secret wives, becoming a vampire, and a ton of other totally normal things people in love go through. To celebrate WayHaught and WyDoc's biggest milestones — and Wynonna Earp's inclusion in TV Guide's 100 Best Shows ranking — we asked Tim Rozon and Katherine Barrell to look back on some of the couples' most memorable moments, including Waverly and Nicole's first kiss!

The 100 Best Shows on TV Right Now

"Listen, this is a great scene, I have to say," Barrell said while rewatching the now-iconic Season 1 moment in which Waverly rushes into Nedley's (Greg Lawson) office to reveal her feelings to Nicole. "It's always been super important to Dom and I that we just made the relationship feel super poignant and real, like these characters … really genuinely cared about [each other]. It wasn't like a fling. It wasn't just an attraction and then they would kind of separate. ... It felt bigger to both of them."

Barrell continued, "This really might be one of the things I'm most proud of."

"And you can see the love," Rozon added. "You can see it already. It's crazy."

Watch the video above for Rozon and Barrell's reactions to more memorable WayHaught and WyDdoc moments, including Wynonna and Doc's first encounter, Waverly and Nicole's (first) proposal, and more.

Wynonna Earp is available to stream on Syfy and Netflix.