

Jeff Goldblum is off on yet another adventure in this week's The World According to Jeff Goldblum as he throws himself into the world of gaming. He'll be checking out different consoles, some VR games, and also trying out some LARPing. That's right, Dr. Ian Malcolm himself is going live action role-playing, and TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek at his adventures.

The clip, from Friday's episode, is centered on Goldblum's LARPing training; he learns how to take a hit, emphasizing the "theater elements" as much as possible, and he also gets to deliver some blows himself, including delivering a fatal blow to his enemy by staking him through the heart with a sword.

Of course, Goldblum adds his own twist to dramatically playing out his own death — it is his classic style of weird. To be honest, this might be the best adventure for Jeff yet, and that's knowing we watched him tattoo a guy a few weeks ago.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum airs new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.

