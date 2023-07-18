Women's World Cup 2023: How to Watch Every Match Live Online

The 2023 World Cup kicks off on July 20, and the United States Women's National Team, or USWNT for short, will be looking to bring home its third straight World Cup title — something that has never happened before in either the women's or men's World Cup events. So while every World Cup is big, this one is extra big.

In the USA, the entirety of the World Cup will be broadcast by the Fox broadcast network and its sports-focused cable network, Fox Sports 1 — and you can get Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. The games begin in the very early morning on July 20 in the U.S., with the first match between co-host New Zealand and Norway kicking off at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

How to watch every USA match at the 2023 Women's World Cup for free

Since much of the tournament will be on Fox, that means you can watch a significant amount of the World Cup, including every USA match, over the air, for free, without any kind of subscription to cable or some streaming service.

Not every new TV comes with a built-in antenna, however — or when one is included, it's usually pretty weak. Fortunately, you can get a very good digital antenna for a very affordable price, like this 1byone amplified antenna. But there are plenty more options to choose from, including more powerful antennae that might come in handy if you live in a more rural area further from the broadcast source.



How to stream the all of the 2023 Women's World Cup

If you want to watch every match in this year's World Cup, you have two options. For English-language coverage, you'll need to subscribe to a TV service, whether cable or streaming, that carries Fox Sports 1, or FS1. Fortunately for you, that's pretty much all of them, but most of these services no longer offer monthlong free trials — you'll need to spend some money.

If all you're after is a subscription that gets you the World Cup games and you don't care about the rest of it, Sling's sports-focused Blue package, for $40 a month after a $15 first month, is the most cost-effective option. But since FS1 is ubiquitous, most any live TV streaming service will do. So you could try Hulu with Live TV (which includes ESPN+ and Disney+ in the price), or Fubo (which includes the most live channels of any streamer).



Now, for that second option we mentioned: U.S. Spanish-language coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup will be handled by Telemundo, which you can watch by subscribing to Peacock Premium for just $5 per month. (On Aug. 17, that price will go up to $5.99 per month.) So that's a cheap and easy solution right there.



When does the U.S. Women's team play at the 2023 World Cup?

While the World Cup is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, the schedule is relatively kind to American viewers, with two of the USWNT's matches taking place during USA primetime. The USWNT is in Group E, along with Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Portugal. Their first match of the 2023 World Cup is against Vietnam on July 21 and will air on Fox in primetime at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The Americans' second match, against the Netherlands, will take place on Wednesday, July 26 — also at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The USWNT's third and final group stage match will be against Portugal on Aug. 1, at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.