Winter TV Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows

Here are ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW's winter premiere dates
The holidays are wrapping up, which means there's new TV around the corner. Well, there's always new TV around the corner because we live in a time where you can't escape television, but there's more than normal new TV in the early months of the year as broadcast channels roll out their midseason premieres and bring shows back from their winter hiatuses.
Winter premiere week kicks off at the very top of January, with new shows premiering as early as Sunday, Jan. 2. The premieres continue to roll out through March as The CW extends its schedule to Sundays and TGIT returns on ABC after the conclusion of the event series Women of the Movement. The final season of This Is Us will also kick off in the first week of January, only taking a break for the Winter Olympics in February, until it makes us sob our way to the final episode. The NBC post-Olympics schedule will also include the revival of Law & Order.
It can be hard keeping track of all these premiere dates, new shows, and returns. To help you out, TV Guide compiled all of the broadcast winter premiere dates in one place. Make sure to check your local listings to make sure you have the right channel to tune into.
Monday, Jan. 3
8/7c: The Bachelor
Tuesday, Jan. 4
9/8c: Abbott Elementary (regular time period premiere)
9:30/8:30c: black-ish
10/9c: Queens
Wednesday, Jan. 5
8/7c: The Goldbergs
8:30/7:30c: The Wonder Years
9/8c: The Conners
9:30/8:30c: Home Economics
10/9c: The Chase
Thursday, Jan. 6
8/7c: Women of the Movement (series premiere)
Monday, Jan. 24
10/9c: Promised Land (series premiere)
Sunday, Jan. 2
8/7c: The Equalizer (New Episode)
9/8c: NCIS: Los Angeles (New Episode)
10/9c: S.W.A.T. (New Time Period)
Monday, Jan. 3
8/7c: The Neighborhood (New Episode)
8:30/7:30c: Bob (Hearts) Abishola (New Episode)
9/8c: NCIS (New Episode)
10/9c: NCIS: Hawai'i (New Episode)
Tuesday, Jan. 4
8/7c: FBI (New Episode)
9/8c: FBI: International (New Episode)
10/9c: FBI: Most Wanted (New Episode)
Wednesday, Jan. 5
8/7c: The Amazing Race (2-Hour Season 33 Premiere)
10/9c: Good Sam (Series Premiere)
Thursday, Jan. 6
8/7c: Young Sheldon (New Episode)
8:30/9:30c: United States of Al (New Episode)
9/8c: Ghosts (New Episode)
9:30/8:30c: B Positive (New Episode)
10/9c: Bull (New Episode)
Friday, Jan. 7
8/7c: Undercover Boss (Season Premiere)
9/8c: Magnum P.I. (New Episode)
10/9c: Blue Bloods (New Episode)
Wednesday, Jan. 12
8/7c: The Price Is Right at Night
9/8c: The Amazing Race (Regular Time Period)
Wednesday, Jan. 19
8/7c: The Price Is Right at Night
Wednesday, Jan. 26
8/7c: Let's Make a Deal Primetime
Monday, Jan. 31
8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT: 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Wednesday, Feb. 2
8/7c: Celebrity Big Brother (Season Premiere)
Thursday, Feb. 3
9/8c: Celebrity Big Brother
Fridays, Feb. 4, 11, & 18
8/7c: Celebrity Big Brother (2-Hour Episode)
Sundays, Feb. 6, 13, & 20
8/7c: Celebrity Big Brother
Mondays, Feb. 7 & 14
9/8c: Celebrity Big Brother
Wednesdays, Feb. 9, 16, & 23 (finale)
8/7c: Celebrity Big Brother
Saturday, Feb. 19
8/7c: Celebrity Big Brother
Monday, Feb. 21
9/8c: Celebrity Big Brother (2-Hour Episode)
Wednesday, March 9
8/7c: Survivor (2-Hour Season 42 Premiere)
Wednesday, March 16
8/7c: Survivor (Regular Time Period)
Sunday, April 3
8/7c: CMT Music Awards
Sunday, Jan. 2
8/7c: Next Level Chef (Series Premiere)
9/8c: The Simpsons (Special Time)
9:30/8:30c: The Great North (Special Time)
Monday, Jan. 3
8/7c: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 2 Premiere)
9/8c: The Cleaning Lady (Series Premiere)
Wednesday, Jan. 5
8/7c: I Can See Your Voice (Season 2 Premiere)
9/8c: Next Level Chef (Time Period Premiere)
Thursday, Jan. 6
8/7c: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Two-hour series premiere)
Sunday, Jan. 9
8/7c: Call Me Kat (Season 2 Premiere)
8:30/7:30c: Pivoting (Series Premiere)
9/8c: Bob's Burgers
9:30/8:30c: Family Guy
Thursday, Jan. 13
8/7c: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Time Period Premiere)
9/8c: Call Me Kat (Time Period Premiere)
9:30/8:30c: Pivoting (Time Period Premiere)
Sunday, Jan. 30
10/9c: Monarch (Series Premiere)
Tuesday, Feb. 1
8/7c: The Resident
9/8c: Monarch (Time Period Premiere)
Sunday, Jan. 2
7/6c: Football Night in America
8:20/7:20c: NBC Sunday Night Football
Monday, Jan. 3
8/7c: Kenan (Season Premiere)
8:30/7:30c: Kenan
9/8c: That's My Jam (Time Period Premiere)
10/9c: Ordinary Joe
Tuesday, Jan. 4
8/7c: American Auto (Time Period Premiere)
8:30/7:30c: Grand Crew (Time Period Premiere)
9/8c: This Is Us (Season Premiere)
10/9c: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Jan. 5
8/7c: Chicago Med
9/8c: Chicago Fire
10/9c: Chicago P.D.
Thursday, Jan. 6
8/7c: The Blacklist
9/8c: Law & Order: SVU
10/9c: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Friday, Jan. 7
9/8c: Dateline NBC
Saturday, Jan. 8
9/8c: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10/9c: SNL Vintage
Monday, Feb. 21
8/7c: American Song Contest (Premiere)
10/9c: The Endgame (Premiere)
Tuesday, Feb. 22
8/7c: American Auto
8:30/7:30c: Grand Crew
9/8c: This Is Us
10/9c: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Feb. 23
8/7c: Chicago Med
9/8c: Chicago Fire
10/9c: Chicago P.D.
Thursday, Feb. 24
8/7c: Law & Order (Premiere)
9/8c: Law & Order: SVU
10/9c: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Friday, Feb. 25
8/7c: The Blacklist (New Time)
9/8c: Dateline NBC
Tuesday, March 8
10/9c: The Thing About Pam (Series Premiere)
Tuesday, March 15
8/7c: Young Rock (Season Premiere)
8:30/7:30c: Mr. Mayor (Season Premiere)
Friday, Jan. 7
8/7c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Midseason Return)
9/8c: Nancy Drew (Midseason Return)
Saturday, Jan. 8
8/7c: Whose Line Is it Anyway? (Original Episode)
8:30/7:30c: Whose Line Is it Anyway?
9/8c: World's Funniest Animals (Original Episode)
9:30/8:30c: World's Funniest Animals
Tuesday, Jan. 11
8/7c: Superman & Lois (Season 2 Premiere)
9/8c: Naomi (Series Premiere)
Wednesday, Jan. 12
8/7c: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Midseason Return)
9/8c: Batwoman (Midseason Return)
Thursday, Jan. 13
8/7c: Walker (Midseason Return)
Sunday, Jan. 16
8/7c: Legends of the Hidden Temple (Original Episode)
9/8c: Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3 Premiere)
9:30/8:30c: Two Sentence Horror Stories (Original Episode)
Monday, Jan. 17
8/7c: Naomi (Series Premiere Encore)
9/8c: 4400 (Midseason Return)
Thursday, Jan. 27
9/8c: Legacies (Midseason Return)
Monday, Feb. 21
8/7c: All American (Midseason Return)
9/8c: All American: Homecoming (Series Premiere)
Sunday, March 6
8/7c: Riverdale (Midseason Return on New Night)
Wednesday, March 9
8/7c: The Flash (Midseason Return on New Night)
9/8c: Kung Fu (Season 2 Premiere)
Friday, March 11
8/7c: Charmed (Season 4 Premiere)
9/8c: Dynasty (Return with Original Episodes)