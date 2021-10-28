Why Grey's Anatomy, Station, and Big Sky Are Not on Tonight, Oct. 28

Sorry, TGIT fans, but Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and Big Sky are all taking a three-week hiatus, so there is no new episode tonight, or next week on Nov. 4. Instead, ABC is filling Thursday night with Woody and Buzz Lightyear, beginning with the Halloween special Toy Story of TERROR! and followed by Toy Story 4, which has some doll shop scenes that are legitimately terrifying, honestly. On Nov. 4, ABC will air this year's version of the wildly popular Disney Family Singalong, this one featuring the songs of Queen sung by Darren Criss and many others. Or, you could watch the World Series over on Fox, which is probably the real reason the shows are taking a break so they don't have to compete with one of the biggest sports events of the year!

Don't fret though, when TGIT returns on Nov. 11, it's going to be with major episodes. Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy are having another crossover event. Bombs are going off in Seattle (again!), two of them to be exact, and the intense promo for the crossover teases that not everyone will survive. Based on the trailer alone, we are most worried about Ben (Jason George), but with these shows, anything could happen.

We also need answers after the last episode of Big Sky that ended with Donno (Ryan O'Nan) shooting at Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick), forcing the women to take cover and the audience still not sure who is making it out of that shootout alive. We're so close to seeing everyone in this mystery finally come together, so this hiatus is going to be particularly painful.

TGIT returns Thursday, Nov. 11 beginning at 8/9c on ABC.