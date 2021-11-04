Why Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and Big Sky Are Not on Tonight, Nov. 4

Oh no, it's going to be yet another week without new episodes of Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and Big Sky! Instead, ABC will air this year's version of the wildly popular Disney Family Singalong, this one featuring the songs of Queen sung by Darren Criss and many others. So while you can't catch up on the drama, you can get your karaoke on. We know you want to attempt those "Bohemian Rhapsody" high nights.

Don't fret though, when TGIT returns next week on Nov. 11, it's going to be with major episodes. Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy are having another crossover event. Bombs are going off in Seattle (seriously, again!), two of them to be exact, and the intense promo for the crossover teases that not everyone will survive. Based on the trailer alone, we are most worried about Ben (Jason George), but with these shows, anything could happen.

Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

We also need answers after the last episode of Big Sky that ended with Donno (Ryan O'Nan) shooting at Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick), forcing the women to take cover and the audience still not sure who is making it out of that shootout alive. We're so close to seeing everyone in this mystery finally come together, so this hiatus is going to be particularly painful.

TGIT returns Thursday, Nov. 11 beginning at 8/9c on ABC.