Producers have said that the fifth season of The Masked Singer, which was produced entirely during the pandemic, has seen more music stars than ever before because musicians haven't been able to tour like they normally do (and thus have time to participate in the Fox reality competition). The Chameleon and his fellow finalists all exemplify that fact, since it's clear they're all seasoned performers of the musical variety.

Chameleon is clearly some sort of rapper, since a flow like that isn't easily replicated. While it took a few episodes for judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger to decide that this person was a musician rather than an actor or other performer with superb musical skills, they're now clearly on the right track (or at least the track that most of the Internet agrees with).

Let's revisit the most important clues as to the Chameleon's identity, the judges' best guesses, and a guess of our own — including some proof as to why we're leaning in that direction.

All The Masked Singer Season 5 Clues, Guesses and Eliminated Celebrities (So Far)

The clues so far:

+ Chameleon has a history with precious gemstones

+ His work has been on the big screen and he's even been involved with the Golden Globes

+ A black and yellow road sign is a key clue

+ His dad taught him how to deal with gadgets

+ As a kid he could never blend in, and his whole life has been about embracing what makes him unique

+ When he was young someone inseparable from him was constantly attacked for who she was. Tragedy struck and she was taken, and now he honors her memory by fighting for those who didn't feel accepted and wants everyone to feel proud of showing their true colors

+ His childhood crush was Salma Hayek

+ The only person he wants to impress more than anyone is his little chameleon

+ He loved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as a kid

+ One package had a martial arts theme

+ He loves hot wings and is always cooking something in the kitchen

+ he met the legend he'd idolized since he was young by winning a local radio station contest. Eventually, he worked alongside him as a team, and they're now true friends

+ He was a military kid who had to adapt from city to city

+ Imagery includes a 007, a turntable, video games, a can of "bug juice," a graduation cap, a wedge of cheese, a sign reading "bonjour," a measuring tape, peaches on the side of a taxi, a fly, a briefcase with #2, clocks set to 3:46, an MRE of fried bird and cricket cake, orange slices, lemonade, a chameleon plane, a captain's hat, and a sneaker.



The judges' guesses: At first the judges weren't sure if this was a musician, and guessed people like Dwight Howard, Dwayne Wade, and Iman Shumpert. Now they've realized it's probably a rapper, and have guessed 2 Chainz, Wacka Flocka Flame, Machine Gun Kelley, Snoop Dogg, Young Thug, and Wiz Khalifa.

Our guesses: Like Robin, we're pretty sure it's Wiz Khalifa. The clues align: He's a military brat, he toured with childhood idol Snoop Dogg, the black and yellow sign is obviously a nod to his breakout single, he's a known MMA enthusiast,

It's probably: Wiz Khalifa is the only logical guess.

Chameleon, The Masked Singer Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.