Calling all White Collar, fans — this is not a drill! We could might actually get a White Collar revival, and honestly, that might make 2020 worth it.

Rumors about the cast being on board for a revival series have been floating around for a while now, but showrunner Jeff Eastin tweeted Wednesday morning that there's now an official plan in place to make it happen!

"Had a great convo with @MattBomer," Eastin tweeted. "We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back. So, as Mozzie might say, 'To quote Steve Harvey, 'The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately.''It's time to hustle."

Matt Bomer cheekily replied to the tweet with two emojis: The monocle emoji and the crossed fingers emoji. Come on, Bomer, you've got to give us more than that!

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Obviously, there are very few details about what this plan could be and whether the revival would air on USA, like the original series, or on NBC Universal's upcoming streaming service, Peacock. We're going to keep our eyes peeled for more news about this comeback though, you can be sure of that!

This news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that several members of the main cast, including Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, Marsha Thomason, Willie Garson, Sharif Atkins, Tiffani Thiessen, and Hilarie Burton will virtually reunite on the Stars in the House YouTube channel Thursday, May 7 at 8/7c in support of The Trevor Project. Can you imagine if we get a reunion and a revival announcement in the same year? We would truly be blessed!

White Collar is currently streaming on Hulu.