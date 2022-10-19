Where to Watch The Shining This Halloween

Want to be truly terrorized this Halloween? Then The Shining is the movie for you. Stanley Kubrick's 1980 adaptation of Stephen King's novel is arguably one of the scariest horror movies ever made, namely because it doesn't rely on supernatural themes but proves the scariest danger can lie within your own family, or even yourself. The film also steers clear of the jump factor editing and instead shoots the horror scenes with a new-for-the-time Steadicam mount in full lighting. *Shudders.*

Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer's block. He settles in along with his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and his son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), who is plagued by psychic premonitions, where he can see the awful things that have happened in the hotel over the years. Jack's mental health deteriorates from the supernatural influences inside the hotel, until all comes crashing down.

If you're brave enough to check into the Overlook Hotel this Halloween season, we know everywhere to watch The Shining online. Just stay away from Room 237.

Is The Shining available to stream?

Yes it is! The Jack Nicholson thriller is on HBO Max right now and is included with a basic subscription.



The horror film is also available to rent or buy on Prime Video

