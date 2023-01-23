When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are underway and the road to Super Bowl LVII is finally here. Two teams will compete for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Find out how to watch the Big Game, below.

When to Watch - Sunday, February 12

Matchup: TBD

TBD Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Where to Watch: Fox

Fox Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters), Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters), Mike Pereira (rules analyst) Apple Music Halftime Show: Rihanna

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Without Cable

FOX will be home to all the live action of Super Bowl LVII from State Farm Stadium. Most streaming services offer Fox and you can find out how to stream the game, below.

Where to Stream Fox

DIRECTV STREAM fubo TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch Super Bowl LVII Live for Free



Catch the live action from State Farm Stadium on Fox by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what channels carry Fox in your area with an antenna.

Watch Super Bowl LVII Live on Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV offers the Big Game. The streaming service includes Fox, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.



Watch Super Bowl LVII Live on DIRECTV STREAM

For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes the NFL's championship game on Fox. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $30 across three months.

Watch Super Bowl LVII Live on fuboTV

For $74.99 per month, subscribers can watch the game live on FOX on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Watch Super Bowl LVII Live on Sling TV

For $40/month, subscribers to Sling Blue can watch the Big Game live on Fox (in select markets) and over 40 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.



Watch Super Bowl LVII Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the Super Bowl live on Fox for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

