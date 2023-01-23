Join or Sign In
The NFC and AFC champions take the field in the Big Game. Here's how to watch Super Bowl LVII
The 2023 NFL Playoffs are underway and the road to Super Bowl LVII is finally here. Two teams will compete for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Find out how to watch the Big Game, below.
FOX will be home to all the live action of Super Bowl LVII from State Farm Stadium. Most streaming services offer Fox and you can find out how to stream the game, below.
Catch the live action from State Farm Stadium on Fox by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what channels carry Fox in your area with an antenna.
For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV offers the Big Game. The streaming service includes Fox, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.
For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes the NFL's championship game on Fox. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $30 across three months.
For $74.99 per month, subscribers can watch the game live on FOX on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.
For $40/month, subscribers to Sling Blue can watch the Big Game live on Fox (in select markets) and over 40 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the Super Bowl live on Fox for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
