Where to Watch Coraline This Halloween

Button eyes and alternate realities will become your new phobias after watching Coraline, the dark fantasy film based on the children's novella by Neil Gaiman. The stop-motion animation adds to the ambience and visionary director Henry Selick (who also directed The Nightmare Before Christmas) works his magic to make Coraline something you can't take your (button) eyes off. If you're looking for the perfect eerie, mind-expanding, only-a-little-disturbing movie to watch this Halloween, Coraline should be at the top of your list.

Eleven-year-old Coraline (voiced by Dakota Fanning) feels bored and ignored by her parents in their new home, until she discovers a secret passage into a parallel universe that seems like everything she could want. However, things start to get dark when her "Other Mother" (voiced by Teri Hatcher) tries to keep her in this alternate reality forever. Coraline also teaches a message of bravery and leaves viewers with the moral of the story: be careful what you wish for, because you might just get it.

If you're in the mood for a good spooky classic, we know just how to watch Coraline this Halloween season.

Coraline Laika/Focus Features

Is Coraline available to stream?

Great news! You can stream Coraline for free on the Roku Channel.



Coraline is also available to rent or buy on Amazon.