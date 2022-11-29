Where to Watch A Christmas Story in 2022

There's something about nostalgia that's best enjoyed around the holidays, and A Christmas Story is arguably the best film for bringing back those memories of Christmases past — even if you weren't alive for the 1940s Americana the movie depicts.

Watching Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) long for Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle despite warnings from his parents, teacher, and even the mall Santa that's he'll shoot his eye out may spark memories of our own Christmas lists as children. But Ralphie doesn't give up hope, and just when it seems all the Christmas morning presents have been opened, there, underneath the tree is the gift he's had his heart set on. (The fact that he does in fact shoot his eye out is besides the point of believing Christmas magic). Besides the BB gun storyline, the film is a compilation of vignettes taken from Christmas in Middle America in 1940 with other memorable moments like "the Old Man" (Darren McGavin) winning a "fragile" leg lamp, and Ralphie getting his tongue frozen to a flagpole.

We double dog dare you not to feel nostalgic watching this classic film this holiday season.

A Christmas Story Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

When is A Christmas Story on TV?

You can catch this favorite airing multiple times on TV. Perhaps the best time to watch is during the annual 24 hour Christmas Eve marathon which has been a tradition on TNT since 1997 and on TBS since 2004.

TBS

Saturday, Dec. 3

7pm and 9pm ET/PT "A Christmas Story"

Sunday, Dec. 11

9pm ET/PT "A Christmas Story"

Saturday, Dec. 24

8pm ET/PT "A Christmas Story" 24 hour marathon begins

TNT

Friday, Dec. 9

9pm and 11pm ET/PT "A Christmas Story"

Thursday, Dec. 15

5:30pm ET/PT "A Christmas Story"

Saturday, Dec. 24

8pm ET/PT "A Christmas Story" 24 hour marathon begins

Is A Christmas Story streaming?

You bet it is. You can stream the 1983 classic A Christmas Story any time you'd like on HBO Max.



Plus, this year, HBO Max released a brand new legacy sequel to the classic film co-written by, produced by, and starring Peter Billingsley as adult Ralphie. It's 1973, and Ralphie returns to Hohman with his own family after the death of his old man for some new Christmas misadventures. A Christmas Story Christmas premiered Nov. 17 and is now available to stream.