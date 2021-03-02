When Will Zack Snyder's Justice League Be on HBO Max?

Fans have been clamoring for the release of Zack Snyder's Justice Leaguefilm for almost two years and they're finally going to get their wish as the director's cut will be available as a one-time event in mid-March on HBO Max.

The plot of the movie - in case you need reminding -- as described by Warner Brothers is: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's (Henry Cavill), selfless act, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) enlists newfound ally Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes: Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and the Flash (Ezra Miller) -- it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League was originally released in November 2017, but Snyder had to step away from directing the project during filming after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon stepped in to take over in Snyder's place and put his own spin on the story. When Whedon's final product was revealed, dedicated Snyder fans and websites used the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut as their uniting slogan to protest for the original director's vision to be seen. Even the stars of the film joined in on the second anniversary of the film's release -- and it worked.

After an online screening of Man of Steel on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Zack Snyder announced that the Snyder Cut of Justice League was real, and that it would be debuting on the then-upcoming new streaming service HBO Max sometime in 2021. Snyder reiterated that he had yet to watch the theatrical version of the film and stated that what audiences saw was "probably one-fourth of what I did." Fans saw more of Snyder's vision when a new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League premiered at online convention DC FanDome in August 2020. Before unveiling the teaser trailer, Snyder said that compared to the originally released film, fans can expect to see "tones more of the flash," and "a little bit more of his emotional arc." Snyder's version will also be four hours long, so make sure you bring snacks when you finally sit down to watch.

Look for the Snyder cut of Justice League when the single four-hour event streams on HBO Max on March 18.