Vanna White is temporarily taking over hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune in the wake of regular host Pat Sajak undergoing emergency surgery.

The show announced via Twitter Friday that Thursday's taping of the show had been canceled because of Sajak's surgery to correct a blocked intestine. He is "resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work," according to the tweet. But in the interim, White, who has been the hostess turning around letters on the popular game show since 1982, is filling in.

The show is apparently filming its holiday-themed episodes, which will air beginning Dec. 9. Based on these new photos, also released via the show's Twitter account, it looks like White is getting by with a little help from a few beloved Disney characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Vanna steps in as host and Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto join in the fun! pic.twitter.com/dEpHLxjTMU — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) November 9, 2019

It's unclear how long Sajak will be sidelined for, but according to TMZ, sources have said he'll be out for two weeks.