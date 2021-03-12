What's to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and More in March 2021

March 1

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)



March 2

Debris: Series Premiere

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere

Top Chef: Complete Season 17



March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere



March 5

Boss Level: Film Premiere

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)



March 6

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)



March 7

Proxima (2019)



March 8

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1



March 9

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2



March 11

Game of Talents: Series Premiere



March 12

kid 90: Documentary Premiere

Cake: Season 4 Premiere

Farewell Amor (2020)



March 14

Buddy Games (2019)



March 15

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)

Tracks (2019)



March 16

Staged: Complete Season 2



March 17

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere



March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2

Identity (2003)



March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)



March 20

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8



March 22

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3



March 23

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere

100% Wolf (2020)



March 25

Collective (2019)



March 26

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2

Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)



March 30

Vikings: Complete Season 6B



March 31

Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere

March 3

Out of Africa (1985)



March 5

Coming 2 America (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

March 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

March 12

Honest Thief (2020)

Making Their Mark: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series



March 19

Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 26

Invincible: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 *Amazon Original Series



March 29

Renegades (1989)

March 30

The Ghost Writer (2010)

